Hi,

Loving Vivaldi so far, though one weird behavior that I haven't been able to find out how to disable is the long-click/long-hold left mouse click that is automatically translated to a right click.

That sort of approach makes sense on a touch device with touch input (it's how you "right click" with only a single mouse button) but it doesn't make sense on Windows with proper two-button mice.

Further on, it also prevents me from not activating/engaging in UI icons. For example, I might start holding down a click on an icon (e.g. Refresh) while contemplating things, and then ultimately decide to cancel the click by moving the cursor outside from the icon and letting go of the mouse button.

This kind of use case have been an inherent part of Windows' UX design for decades now, but is incapable of being used in Vivaldi because doing that punishes the user by randomly opening the right click menu instead, disrupting the user's workflow and requiring additional interaction to dismiss.

So, is there any way I can disable this specific behavior and restore normal mouse input for the icons/UI elements in Vivaldi? I've looked through the browser settings but can't find it in there at all...

Br,

Aemony