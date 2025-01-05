Various Wishes / Feature Requests
-
Ouch - window accidentally closed and discovered none of the below text was saved or cahced so after singing back in no draft? There is a feature request for this forum, saving drafts. Starting over...hope I remember and replicate it a...
New to Vivaldi and loving its potential. Spent the last few days kicking it around and experimenting w/its features, reading documents and such. Have a wishlist below and it is quite possible some of these items could be there w/the right combination of settings. Also open to using 3rd party tools such as BetterTouchTool if features do not/will not exist natively.
WORKSPACES
It can be a bit of a pain to navigate to Workspaces, open a menu and make a selection every time you switch workspaces. It would be nice to have icons to replace the pulldown menu so you can tap and switch; right click for settings and related tasks. Trackpad gesture to slide between Workspaces (or profiles see the very end for reference point) would be great, as well as dedicated keyboard shortcuts. Likely will use Profiles in place of Workspaces given the overlaps of workspaces.
Is there a setting that supports auto-saving sessions, so workspaces keep their tabs after restart w/o the need to manually save sessions?
START PAGE NAVIGATION
Any way to customize what appears in the Start Page Navigation? Say you want to hide HIstory for example? It would also be nice to have a right-click to add items to the bar when you don't want a + button always present.
DASHBOARD
Can we get a Notes panel, which is different from Sticky Notes?
It would also be nice if there was a way of combining dashboard widgets w/the way
Bookmark GroupSpeed Dial works. This is not the same as having a bookmark widget. Where you might have 12 bookmarks centered across the top of the window (like a bookmark group today) AND widgets below. Widgets and Speed Dial icons together.
TAB CYCLING
How can you tab your way left and right through page tabs? Seems like tab sequences are by opening order or recently used, but not simple left/right order.
SEARCH/URL FIELD
Fell in love w/browsers (ie. Safari) that offer shortcuts when the search/url field is active. Any way we can get this in Vivaldi?
UNEXPECTED CLOSE
It can be jarring to Cmd-W your window to discover that was the only tab available and entire browser disappears. I would be helpful to have the start page always available preventing accidental a ful closure of the panel.Tab Handling > Keep Window open When Last Tab is Closed.
PROFILE SWITCH MENU
How do you hide the Vivaldi login panel from the Profile Switch menu?
Additional built-in icons (or system to + add icons from other sources would be appreciated (which is not the same as browse local system to add image.)
YOU TUBE ADD BLOCKER
W/O the need to install 3rd party extensions, a built-in adblock for YouTube (which wouldn't be 100% unique to just Vivaldi if Vivaldi decided to include) would be super appreicated. If the goal is one browser to rule thm all (encourage using one browser vs. many) this would be a needed feature.
Speed Dial / Tabs
Is there a way to get open tabs to stick to respective Speed Dial tabs? Guess this would be workspaces - it would be nice to have WORKSPACES across the Speed Dial Navigation, so tabs switch as you gesture between workspaces on trackpad.
Notes/Email/Calendar
It would be nice to also have notes/email/calendar respond like tabs switching between Workspaces...meaning email for work workspace is different than email displayed for research workspace...notes are different and calendars. This is where the need blends w/profiles....so nearly abandoning Workspaces and SpeedDial for Profiles - need the three blended together.
The more I think about it the more I will likely use Profiles instead of Workspaces as Workspaces gives too much overlap between workspaces.
modedit: title
-
Pesala Ambassador
@pixro Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
Pesala Ambassador
@pixro said in Feature Request:
Seems like tab sequences are by opening order or recently used, but not simple left/right order.
Settings, Tabs, Tab Features, Tab Cycling:Cycle in Tab Order
-
@Pesala Totally acknowledge this might be (likely is) my misunderstanding of Vivaldi - I can't get tab to go straight left-to-right. They skip around regardless of setting. Same for shift-tab cycling right-to-left....it jumps around.
-
@pixro settings - tabs - cycle order. It probably is set to last active; change it to the behavior you like best
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please follow the guidelines to open FR.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Pesala Yes, saying regardless of setting (only two options,) tab cycling doesn't go straight left or straight right.
-
@WildEnte OK.
(there are some that overlap features/topics mind you)
-
Lot of Workspace requests. Below is a personal list that may or may not overlap w/previous requests. These all tie together under Workspace so keeping there here in fresh post.
-
ICONS - instead of a pulldown menu use that same space for ICONS. Easier and more intuitive to use icons that a pull down to switch spaces. Use right click for workspace options and related functions.
-
NAVIGATION - trackpad gesture to slide between workspaces would be great, along w/related keyboard shortcuts. Assigning a shortcut to a workspace likely doable but gesture and keyboard shortcut to cycle through workspaces.
-
AUTOSAVE - is there a setting that supports auto-saving sessions, so workspaces keep their tabs after restart w/o the need to manually save sessions?
-
KEEP TABS & WORKSPACES TOGETHER - Keep tabs associated w/workspaces. It can be confusing to switch workspaces yet have tabs from a different workspace show.
-
BUG - if one turns off Workspaces, there appears to be no way to restore the Workspace selection pulldown.
Worth noting that I will likely use profiles, instead of workspaces, because workspaces have too many overlaps between spaces and can get sloppy fast. It is also easier to switch between profiles than workspaces.
-
-
Hi,
Please, explain what do you mean.
-
@Zalex108 keyboard shortcut posted prematurely.
-
-
NAVIGATION
Any way to customize what appears in the Start Page Navigation? Say you want to hide HIstory for example? It would also be nice to have a right-click to add items to the bar when you don't want a + button always present.
-
NAVIGATION - trackpad gestures /keyboard shortcuts to switch between bookmark groups. Slide animation is nice.
-
BETTER DEFINITION Better clarification between purposes of Home Page and Start Page
-
Ability to mix Speed Dial and Widgets together on Start Page.
-
-
DASHBOARD
-
NOTES PANEL - Can we get a Notes panel, which is different from Sticky Notes? This is on the dashboard....Notes panel on the Dashboard.
-
MIX SPEED DIAL WITH WIDGETS - It would also be nice if there was a way of combining dashboard widgets w/the way Bookmark Group Speed Dial works. This is not the same as having a bookmark widget. Where you might have 12 bookmarks centered across the top of the window (like a bookmark group today) AND widgets below. Widgets and Speed Dial icons together.
-
-
TAB CYCLING - Ability to tab left and right through tabs. Both features today seem to not go straight left of straight but, but other methods to determine next tab to show.
• Cycle in Recently Used Order
• Cycle in Tab Order
Neither option seem to go straight through in one direction.
-
-
PROFILE SWITCH MENU
How do you hide the Vivaldi login panel from the Profile Switch menu?
-
ICONS - Additional built-in icons (or system to + add icons from other sources) would be appreciated (which is not the same as browse local system to add image.)
-
-
- NATIVE YOU TUBE ADD BLOCKER
W/O the need to install 3rd party extensions, a built-in adblock for YouTube (which wouldn't be 100% unique to just Vivaldi if Vivaldi decided to include) would be super appreciated. If the goal is one browser to rule them all (encourage using one browser vs. many) this would be a needed feature.
- NATIVE YOU TUBE ADD BLOCKER
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Settings > Keyboard
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/
-
- Notes/Email/Calendar
It would be nice to also have notes/email/calendar respond like tabs switching between Workspaces...meaning email for work workspace is different than email displayed for research workspace...notes are different and calendars. This is where the need blends w/profiles....so nearly abandoning Workspaces and SpeedDial for Profiles - need the three blended together.
- Notes/Email/Calendar
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@pixro said in Feature Requests - Dashboard:
NOTES PANEL - Can we get a Notes panel, which is different from Sticky Notes?
-
This post is deleted!