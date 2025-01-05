Ouch - window accidentally closed and discovered none of the below text was saved or cahced so after singing back in no draft? There is a feature request for this forum, saving drafts. Starting over...hope I remember and replicate it a...

New to Vivaldi and loving its potential. Spent the last few days kicking it around and experimenting w/its features, reading documents and such. Have a wishlist below and it is quite possible some of these items could be there w/the right combination of settings. Also open to using 3rd party tools such as BetterTouchTool if features do not/will not exist natively.

WORKSPACES

It can be a bit of a pain to navigate to Workspaces, open a menu and make a selection every time you switch workspaces. It would be nice to have icons to replace the pulldown menu so you can tap and switch; right click for settings and related tasks. Trackpad gesture to slide between Workspaces (or profiles see the very end for reference point) would be great, as well as dedicated keyboard shortcuts. Likely will use Profiles in place of Workspaces given the overlaps of workspaces.

Is there a setting that supports auto-saving sessions, so workspaces keep their tabs after restart w/o the need to manually save sessions?

START PAGE NAVIGATION

Any way to customize what appears in the Start Page Navigation? Say you want to hide HIstory for example? It would also be nice to have a right-click to add items to the bar when you don't want a + button always present.

DASHBOARD

Can we get a Notes panel, which is different from Sticky Notes?

It would also be nice if there was a way of combining dashboard widgets w/the way Bookmark Group Speed Dial works. This is not the same as having a bookmark widget. Where you might have 12 bookmarks centered across the top of the window (like a bookmark group today) AND widgets below. Widgets and Speed Dial icons together.

TAB CYCLING

How can you tab your way left and right through page tabs? Seems like tab sequences are by opening order or recently used, but not simple left/right order.

SEARCH/URL FIELD

Fell in love w/browsers (ie. Safari) that offer shortcuts when the search/url field is active. Any way we can get this in Vivaldi?

UNEXPECTED CLOSE

It can be jarring to Cmd-W your window to discover that was the only tab available and entire browser disappears. I would be helpful to have the start page always available preventing accidental a ful closure of the panel. Tab Handling > Keep Window open When Last Tab is Closed.

PROFILE SWITCH MENU

How do you hide the Vivaldi login panel from the Profile Switch menu?

Additional built-in icons (or system to + add icons from other sources would be appreciated (which is not the same as browse local system to add image.)

YOU TUBE ADD BLOCKER

W/O the need to install 3rd party extensions, a built-in adblock for YouTube (which wouldn't be 100% unique to just Vivaldi if Vivaldi decided to include) would be super appreicated. If the goal is one browser to rule thm all (encourage using one browser vs. many) this would be a needed feature.

Speed Dial / Tabs

Is there a way to get open tabs to stick to respective Speed Dial tabs? Guess this would be workspaces - it would be nice to have WORKSPACES across the Speed Dial Navigation, so tabs switch as you gesture between workspaces on trackpad.

Notes/Email/Calendar

It would be nice to also have notes/email/calendar respond like tabs switching between Workspaces...meaning email for work workspace is different than email displayed for research workspace...notes are different and calendars. This is where the need blends w/profiles....so nearly abandoning Workspaces and SpeedDial for Profiles - need the three blended together.

The more I think about it the more I will likely use Profiles instead of Workspaces as Workspaces gives too much overlap between workspaces.