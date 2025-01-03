I have the same email address in Vivaldi Mail in 2 different profiles. Messages that I mark read in one profile, don't seem to get marked as read in the other one. Does Vivaldi not communicate with the server to tell it that the message was marked read?

In this case it is yahoo mail via IMAP that I'm using (not OATH because of the OATH bug - not sure if that was fixed or not, but I hesitate to use OATH again incase the bug strikes again and I have to change the settings on all my profiles for all my yahoo mail accounts again)