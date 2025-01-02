Shortcut to Open New Private Tabs in Vivaldi
HeinoKramm
You can't have "Private tabs" mixed with other tabs in a normal Window in Vivaldi, you can open a Private Window and then open more tabs in that Private Window which will be all private aswell.
You can however open a Link in a New Private Window from a normal window, so it wouldn't open in the normal window.
The default keyboard shortcut to open a new Private Window is Ctrl+Shift+N and you can of course change that to your preference if it's not of your liking.
You can set a mouse gesture to open a Private Window, but you can't apparently add a mouse gesture to open a link on a new private window, and that's probably a missed opportunity that should be added, and needs to be reported as a feature request.
Pesala Ambassador
@HeinoKramm Please vote for the existing request:
HeinoKramm
@iAN-CooG @Pesala Dude, I think there was a misunderstanding about my request due to my poor English, because I changed the word ‘window’ to ‘tab’, I apologise for that.
What I need is a button shortcut to create a new private window, like in Firefox, that can be added to the top toolbar. I don't want the private windows to mix with the normal tabs.
I'll illustrate with images:
This is the Firefox toolbar editor, and as you can see, it has an item called ‘New private window’, which is equivalent to the various clicks in the Vivaldi menu, Vivaldi Symbol > File > New Private Window.
This is where you can add the shortcut to the new private window, you can place it in any corner of the address bar.
This is Vivaldi's toolbar editor, and this is how I would like the ‘New Private Window’ shortcut to be made available.
I think the suggestion is more understandable with this more detailed visual explanation.