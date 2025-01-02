You can't have "Private tabs" mixed with other tabs in a normal Window in Vivaldi, you can open a Private Window and then open more tabs in that Private Window which will be all private aswell.

You can however open a Link in a New Private Window from a normal window, so it wouldn't open in the normal window.

The default keyboard shortcut to open a new Private Window is Ctrl+Shift+N and you can of course change that to your preference if it's not of your liking.

You can set a mouse gesture to open a Private Window, but you can't apparently add a mouse gesture to open a link on a new private window, and that's probably a missed opportunity that should be added, and needs to be reported as a feature request.