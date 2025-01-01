When I came back from vacation Vivaldi Sync was disabled and I had to login again.

I did so, and entered my decryption password and Sync was enabled again.

From my mobile phone, and the other PC I also had to reactivate Sync.

However now they do not accept my password.

My main PC had still Sync activated. I decided to download my Backup Key.

Then logged out, and logged back in, but now my main PC will not accept my password either.

I can decrypt by using the Key. I tried to download this file to my Android Phone, but Vivaldi will not allow me to select any file. The file is there on internal storage, but not selectable.

How can I get back my Encryption Password?

Only way is to delete the sync data from Vivaldi Servers, but will my Data still remain in Vivaldi, and be re-uploaded to Vivaldi Serveres after?

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.23 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision 72d89227db29f524d89b1af38163f46e4ed7746e

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 13.0.245.20

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi

Profile Path /home/sverre/.config/vivaldi/Default