I have set ADM as external download manager. However that became an issue when trying to download a PDF from a government social services site, that requires strong authentication.

The session cookies don't transfer to the external app, so it will fail to download.

I would argue that there should always be a way to download with browsers internal downloader. There's at least two ways (that came to my mind right now):

Put an option, to a long press popup list, on a link, that says "Download in/with browser/Vivaldi"

Add an option "always ask", after the option for using a 3rd party downloader, in settings.

Simply ask on every download if use wants to use the internal, or the chosen downloader.



Thank you! Please see and realise that this is an important feature for anyone using 3rd party downloader, who occasionally needs to download anything from any site where logging in is required for even links to downloads to work. And going to Settings to set 3rd party DM as None, then afterwards coming back to set it again.

PLEASE add this quite small feature!