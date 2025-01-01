Assigned "Capture area as file/to clipboard" as a mouse gesture and when changing the output to "create note with" nothing happens

Tried it with both "Capture area as file" and "Capture area to clipboard" and both times nothing happened when changing the output to "create note with".

When clicking the "Capture Page" icon in the panel and then changing the output to "create note with", it worked as intended however.

Any help would be appreciated, thanks.

P.S. A "Capture page create note with" action added to the mouse gesture screen would be appreciated.