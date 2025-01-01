Notes Creation Fails
-
chemistrelapse Supporters
Assigned "Capture area as file/to clipboard" as a mouse gesture and when changing the output to "create note with" nothing happens
Tried it with both "Capture area as file" and "Capture area to clipboard" and both times nothing happened when changing the output to "create note with".
When clicking the "Capture Page" icon in the panel and then changing the output to "create note with", it worked as intended however.
Any help would be appreciated, thanks.
P.S. A "Capture page create note with" action added to the mouse gesture screen would be appreciated.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@chemistrelapse Sorry, so you mean that the "Create Note with" command doesn't work when switching it from "Copy to clipboard", but after exiting the "Capture Page" dialogue and entering it again, it works, no?
-
chemistrelapse Supporters
@ThePfromtheO It doesn't capture to the notes panel when using mouse gestures. But when pressing the capture button, it does work.. This is the button I'm talking about. Sorry for the ambiguity.
-
ThePfromtheO
@chemistrelapse Which of those commands is selected in "Gestures"? Which is configured?
-
chemistrelapse Supporters
@ThePfromtheO It's capture area to file. I didn't find a quick way through notes so I chose capture instead. And then in the output section when capturing I change it to "create note with". But it doesn't save to notes, it does nothing.
-
@chemistrelapse You mean you are not using gestures for that?
-
@chemistrelapse Please be explicit when saying something about a topic. You know, people are usually not patient, especially when they have nothing or little to gain from you. They all have other things to do and if they see it's hard to understand what you say, they will likely give up.
It still didn't happen to me . But we never know...
-
yojimbo274064400
@chemistrelapse said in Notes Creation Fails:
@ThePfromtheO It's capture area to file. I didn't find a quick way through notes so I chose capture instead. And then in the output section when capturing I change it to "create note with". But it doesn't save to notes, it does nothing.
The results you see are not unexpected because the capture output options have no influence on the capture commands (shown below) and nor should they:
Consider making a feature request for Capture Area to Note and Capture Page to Note commands here, Desktop Feature Requests | Vivaldi Forum