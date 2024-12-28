Sync Workspaces
-
Please allow the syncing of Workspaces so that they are available on every session between devices!
This feature is the only reason I keep going back to Edge and I wolud love to have it on Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@m4st3rt8
Hi, please vote for the existing requests with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100573/sync-workspaces-with-tabs-between-computers
You can search for existing requests om a user page, we have 5000+ requests, the most you can imagine is already requested.
Cheers, mib
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests