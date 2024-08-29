At the moment (from Vivaldi desktop 6.9) I can see the workspaces I have created on other computers, but I have to recreate them manually on each computer I need the workspace on, and they don't stay in sync.

I hope you can expand the sync functionality to keep workspaces in sync across all my computers.

Meaning, if I create a workspace "Work" with 3 tabs in it on computer 1, the new workspace appears automatically on computer 2 as soon as that instance of Vivaldi syncs.

If I close one of the tabs in the "Work" workspace on computer 2, it is automatically closed on computer 1 as well.

This follows the discussion in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces/161?_=1724926513798 which was closed after the new sync functionality was introduced in 6.9.