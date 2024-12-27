Export custom search engines to Floorp (Firefox)
kanishknishar
I have a few dozen custom search engines that I added that I want to export to Firefox. What's the easiest way to achieve this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@kanishknishar
Hi, we don't help you to change to Firefox, it's crap anyway with 20000 open bugs.
We had a custom modification to export all search engines in the mod forum section:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
You can search in the section, if I find it I will edit here.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin Soprano
@kanishknishar
No idea if it still work in Vivaldi 7.0, you get a .json file to import it in another Vivaldi install.
But this will never work in Firefox, it's not as customizable as Vivaldi.
Maybe another user have an idea.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82460/guide-search-engines-edit-bckp
@kanishknishar i don't think can be done in the easy way due different engine but you might be able to re-build the list on vivaldi quickly if the search engines you have on floorp are not too much complex
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/#Add_a_New_Search_Engine
We also have a list of search engine that could be add
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection?page=1