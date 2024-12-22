Hello, everyone.

To access search quickly I use QuickCommands mapped to F6 to mimic to some extent how it works in Firefox (in FF F6 just focuses the address/search bar). I understand that Quick Commands is not an exact replacement for the shortcut to focus the address bar and you can get a whole lot more done with them. In any case what I wanted to ask, if anyone know, whether it is possible at all to get search suggestions when making a search through QuickCommands - right now I get suggestions from History, Open Tabs, Closed Tabs, Workspaces, Bookmarks and Notes but not from search suggestions pushed by the search engine.

Looked around in settings for Search and Quick Commands and did not find anything. If it is not possible perhaps this can be accepted by Vivaldi team as a feature request/suggestion?

Thank you very much