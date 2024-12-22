Is it possible to have search suggestions in Quick Commands?
Hello, everyone.
To access search quickly I use QuickCommands mapped to F6 to mimic to some extent how it works in Firefox (in FF F6 just focuses the address/search bar). I understand that Quick Commands is not an exact replacement for the shortcut to focus the address bar and you can get a whole lot more done with them. In any case what I wanted to ask, if anyone know, whether it is possible at all to get search suggestions when making a search through QuickCommands - right now I get suggestions from History, Open Tabs, Closed Tabs, Workspaces, Bookmarks and Notes but not from search suggestions pushed by the search engine.
Looked around in settings for Search and Quick Commands and did not find anything. If it is not possible perhaps this can be accepted by Vivaldi team as a feature request/suggestion?
Thank you very much
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ascar Not possible at the moment.
Vote for existing feature request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101373/when-using-the-quick-commands-panel-to-use-a-search-engine-provide-suggestions-similar-to-the-address-bar
@Pathduck Thank you. If voting is done by giving a thumbsup to the post I did that, but there are only 6 votes now.
There are just a few things still missing in Vivaldi which would make this browser 100% complete piece for me. All discussed here previously - 1) make a standard stock toolbar button to open a new incognito window
2) make it possible to place extension buttons selectively on the left side of the sidebar and now this
search suggestions in QC.
Actually one more thing could be very cool and it would be a great click-saver - in the the
Move Tabmenu show the list of Workspaces not in a submenu but right below the
Right
Left
To New Winodowblock. We would then be able to move tabs without first clicking the
Workspacesubmenu first!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ascar Not sure why you're telling me... but sure more feature will always be good for us users of Vivaldi
make a standard stock toolbar button to open a new incognito window
Pretty sure this can be done already by using Command Chains + buttons.
Edit: Apparently, New Private Window is missing from the CC list of available commands.
in the the Move Tab menu show the list of Workspaces not in a submenu but right below the Right Left To New Winodow block.
Pretty sure this can be done already by context menu customization.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
Vivaldi users are rewarded by:
- Reading the documentation
- Experimenting
I did not know about context menu customization.
Regarding the Private Tab button I meant the button which may be placed on the browser toolbar, not through QC.
Thank you for sharing new things with me.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ascar said in Is it possible to have search suggestions in Quick Commands?:
I did not know about context menu customization.
I am often very surprised when users have not spent time acquainting themselves with all the available options in settings, but that's just me I guess, I always go through all settings of any new program I start using
Regarding the Private Tab button I meant the button which may be placed on the browser toolbar, not through QC.
Yes, I meant Command Chains (CC) not QC. Miswrote that.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
For now the only option is to add a context menu option to the Tab Bar which would trigger by right-clicking the
+button. One more click but does the job:
There is a feature request for adding the command to CC already:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63643/button-to-open-a-new-private-window
