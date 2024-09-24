When using the Quick Commands panel to use a search engine, provide suggestions similar to the address bar
I'd like to use the Quick Commands panel to control everything inside Vivaldi, including navigating to existing and new tabs. It would be super helpful if the Quick Commands panel could provide search suggestions when I'm typing a query just like we do in the address bar!
Here's an example from the Arc browser. I know Vivaldi isn't Arc, but it demonstrates what I'm trying to achieve
Thank you!