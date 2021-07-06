Button to open a new private window
Hi,
I would like to have a button to open a new private window directly from the main interface, easily accessible as the "+" one that open a new tab near the opened tabs. I really liked to have the option of adding one in Firefox. I even have together one for a new private window and one for a new normal window.
This is one of the rare subjects where Firefox was better. The customization feature of the toolbar was really efficient. Vivaldi could improve this way.
@jseb Better to vote for the generalised feature request Customisable Toolbars.
We can already customise the menus in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation:
Then you can right-click on the New Tab button to open a New Private Window etc., by adding/removing commands to that menu.
My thoughts exactly. This is something that would be useful to implement. Voted for this.
Isn't anybody else using Private Windows regularly? Are you manually deleting browsing data every time after browsing since nobody seems to be interested in this?
I would really like to have one click button for Private mode. Please implement this.
@vepve Now one can create command chains to do multiple tasks, and assign a button to any toolbar. Then one can also customise the button with an icon to suit your own needs.
This makes it less likely that a feature with so few votes will get implemented any time soon.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Pesala I would assume this feature request can be archived, it’s possible to do this already, there is no need for further action. Introducing buttons for which a command already exists is rather pointless.
@luetage Yes. A lot of things can now be done with Command Chain Buttons. Someone might ask for a button to Open a New Window, or one to Exit Vivaldi, etc. There is no limit to the number of feature requests there could be like this one.
You may choose to archive this request if you wish but it doesn't clear the fact that currently you are unable to do this (open private mode window or tab and assign a button for it) like I have commented here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/618284
In command chain editor there are multiple different commands available (even remove browser history) but not open new private mode window or tab options. Of course this would be enough for me if it actually would be possible.
There is sort of work around for this, replicate Windows Desktop icon and add switch -incognito to the launch command. Now Vivaldi starts in private mode when used this icon.
Anyway seems that this feature is something you either miss or don't comprehend at all. I have given my 2 cents for this. Thank you for your attention.
@vepve said in Button to open a new private window:
Anyway seems that this feature is something you either miss or don't comprehend at all.
I forgot that New Private Window was not available as a command for command chains. A shortcut would work better than a button for me if I ever needed to open Private Windows.
I think having new private window available for command chains would be useful to far more people than what it appears to be by interest in this post. I would use it to open the forum and avoid the numerous redundant entries logged in my history from viewing a single forum page
coreyw2000
Came here for this. Was just customizing my browser and was surprised there wasn't a New Window option in the command chain. I'd vote for adding "New Window" and "New Incognito Window" to the Command Chain.
Is there still no way to add a "new window" button to the toolbar? LMAO what?
@floortap Clearly not a popular feature request with just 10 votes after more than four years.
I use:
- WinKey+N = New Window
- WinKey+Shift+N = New Private Window
You can use any shortcut or mouse gesture that suits you.