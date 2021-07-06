@Pesala said in Button to open a new private window:

@luetage Yes. A lot of things can now be done with Command Chain Buttons. Someone might ask for a button to Open a New Window, or one to Exit Vivaldi, etc. There is no limit to the number of feature requests there could be like this one.

You may choose to archive this request if you wish but it doesn't clear the fact that currently you are unable to do this (open private mode window or tab and assign a button for it) like I have commented here:

In command chain editor there are multiple different commands available (even remove browser history) but not open new private mode window or tab options. Of course this would be enough for me if it actually would be possible.

There is sort of work around for this, replicate Windows Desktop icon and add switch -incognito to the launch command. Now Vivaldi starts in private mode when used this icon.

Anyway seems that this feature is something you either miss or don't comprehend at all. I have given my 2 cents for this. Thank you for your attention.