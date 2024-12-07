How to stop redirects?
-
I have all my settings enabled yet i can't get rid of the redirects, i have all the ad lists checked in the built-in ad blocker. i have set eveything i can to stop pop ups or redirects yet it still doesn't work.
please help
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Follow the https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/ since would be caused by Extensions too.
If the problem persists, post the following details:
Afected URLs
Enabled Blocking Lists
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.23 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision 72d89227db29f524d89b1af38163f46e4ed7746e
OS macOS Version 12.7.6 (Build 21H1320)
and this happens all the time on certain websites