Problems with Microsoft Webmail?
-
Does anyone else have problems with Microsoft webmail and Linux/Vivaldi?
I have a Hotmail account which I can no longer access through Vivaldi or Vivaldi's internal mail client. Authentication fails. I am prompted to get a code emailed to my recovery address. I get the code and enter it, and there is merely a loop back to the code prompt.
Meanwhile, everything works fine in Google Chrome. And formerly the Vivaldi mail client worked just fine, too. But I seem to remember that Web access did not.
This isn't an issue that I care a whole lot about, but it is interesting. It would be nice/convenient if I could get access going again with the Vivaldi mail client, but there is nothing critical here.
I have not tested access with Vivaldi in Windows. I do not want to set off too many automated alarm bells at Microsoft with failed login attempts and then have to jump through hoops to get things out of lock down.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@d_canard
Hi, I tested Outlook web client because a user report missing notifications.
No login issues with Vivaldi 7.0 and my internal 7.1.
By the way, I use this account with the Vivaldi mail client too, using OAuth login.
What kind of account is this, Office365, Outlook.com?
I have a Outlook.de account.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@d_canard See this thread.