Does anyone else have problems with Microsoft webmail and Linux/Vivaldi?

I have a Hotmail account which I can no longer access through Vivaldi or Vivaldi's internal mail client. Authentication fails. I am prompted to get a code emailed to my recovery address. I get the code and enter it, and there is merely a loop back to the code prompt.

Meanwhile, everything works fine in Google Chrome. And formerly the Vivaldi mail client worked just fine, too. But I seem to remember that Web access did not.

This isn't an issue that I care a whole lot about, but it is interesting. It would be nice/convenient if I could get access going again with the Vivaldi mail client, but there is nothing critical here.

I have not tested access with Vivaldi in Windows. I do not want to set off too many automated alarm bells at Microsoft with failed login attempts and then have to jump through hoops to get things out of lock down.