@vivalavivaladi

Outlook mail can no longer be accessed using the account's regular password, while using a third-party client. The user must use OAuth now.

The Connection Security setting for Outlook's SMTP server should on StartTLS, not SSL/TLS.

SSL/TLS does not use Port 587 as shown in your graphic, it uses Port 465. StartTLS uses Port 587.

I would also suggest removing the account from the mail client and add it back in anew, using OAuth and with the above SMTP settings.

Also, you must login to the Outlook account through the desktop and enable POP/IMAP access, if this is not already enabled. These instructions are also on the link below.

POP, IMAP and SMTP settings for Outlook.com