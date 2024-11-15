Show floating tab on Hover only like Chrome does
This is a Familiarity and Toggle Request For the Majority of people who switch from Chrome
I'd Highly Advise against Marking this as a "Nice to have"
As Chrome is the majority of the browsing market
Pesala Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 This is an ancient feature request with 171 votes already, and tagged as Nice to Have.
@Pesala lol thats asking to hide the UI not the same and it Predates V7
@mikeyb2001 said in Show floating tab on Hover only like Chrome does:
Chrome is the majority of the browsing market
To me this argument is invalid. If I wanted to use Chrome I'd use Chrome, not Vivaldi.
@iAN-CooG If you do that you're giving your data to google
-
@iAN-CooG said in Show floating tab on Hover only like Chrome does:
@mikeyb2001 said in Show floating tab on Hover only like Chrome does:
Chrome is the majority of the browsing market
To me this argument is invalid. If I wanted to use Chrome I'd use Chrome, not Vivaldi.
It is valid. Many people could stop using Chrome for various reasons.
Not because they don't like how it works, they many stop using it in future because of MV3, because they want a more private browser etc.
It may not has to do with Chrome's functionality.
Vivaldi has to add various stuff (not enabled by default) that are the default functionality of Chrome.
@mikeyb2001 is right, Vivaldi has to have options for various functionality of the most popular browser in the world.
And apart from what @mikeyb2001 asks, Vivaldi has to finally add the option to show the bookmark bar only in new tab page and not in all tabs.
I have recommenced many people to try Vivaldi and almost everybody told me they uninstalled it because it is annoying and shows the bookmark bar everywhere and they lose on-screen real estate. They want it only in new tab page like they have it in Chrome.
@electryon mind upvoting the original post
Pesala Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 It seems exactly the same to me. It asks to autohide the Tab Bar and/or UI.
It is like floating panels, but you said floating tab. Do you mean preview the background tab on hover?
There is also an existing request for Large Tab Previews
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Pesala no like show the full attached tab by default but then it shows the pill when you hover over the tab
edit it only happens with inactive tabs