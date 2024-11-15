@iAN-CooG said in Show floating tab on Hover only like Chrome does:

@mikeyb2001 said in Show floating tab on Hover only like Chrome does: Chrome is the majority of the browsing market To me this argument is invalid. If I wanted to use Chrome I'd use Chrome, not Vivaldi.

It is valid. Many people could stop using Chrome for various reasons.

Not because they don't like how it works, they many stop using it in future because of MV3, because they want a more private browser etc.

It may not has to do with Chrome's functionality.

Vivaldi has to add various stuff (not enabled by default) that are the default functionality of Chrome.

@mikeyb2001 is right, Vivaldi has to have options for various functionality of the most popular browser in the world.

And apart from what @mikeyb2001 asks, Vivaldi has to finally add the option to show the bookmark bar only in new tab page and not in all tabs.

I have recommenced many people to try Vivaldi and almost everybody told me they uninstalled it because it is annoying and shows the bookmark bar everywhere and they lose on-screen real estate. They want it only in new tab page like they have it in Chrome.