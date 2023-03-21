Option to Autohide Tab Bar / UI
I'd like an option to autohide the tab bar and/or UI, like how Windows' taskbar currently does it
@somebody A common feature request, though not posted in the new FQ forum yet.
Currently, if you want to maximise screen real-estate, use fullscreen mode (F11) and then either Quick Commands (F2) or Focus the address field (F8 or Ctrl L).
I currently use fullscreen mode and quick commands (with a different shortcut, F2 is a little too out of the way to press, especially since I need to hold the Fn button for raw function keys). Focus doesn't appear to work on hidden elements, so maybe hiding the address field should make it move out of the viewport instead?
@somebody I don't understand the issue. F2 works in fullscreen mode, and so does Focus Address Field. Both gain focus when called up so why do you need to move them out of the viewport?
The problem is that focus address field doesn't work for me in fullscreen since it is not visible
@somebody The shortcuts to focus the Address field (F8 or Ctrl+L) do work in fullscreen mode in the recent snapshot builds.
@pesala I will second the OP, Ctrl+L/F8 does not work in fullscreen mode, or at least is not consistent from system to system. I am trying it as I type this message...it is not working. Version 1.14.1077.60
It would be superior to have the auto-hide feature instead of hotkeys that may/may not work. F2 for quick commands does work though, thankfully.
@enowai You can assign a more convenient shortcut to Quick Commands. Focus address field in fullscreen is only available in Snapshots.
Please implement this, just like the "via" mobile browser does. It makes sense for many reasons.
We need a hack "fullscreen when not scrolling" lol
@MaJorDan Then upvote the first post if you haven't already done so.
ukanuk Ambassador
FYI, I just found out you can also increase screen real estate with Ctrl+F11 which toggles off the UI. It removes all UI elements except for just a regular window title bar with the minimize/maximize/close buttons. It's a nice option when you don't want a full-screen window, but do want to hide UI elements. For example you may have a web article on the left side of your screen and a Word doc on the right, and this would let you see the most of the web article.
As Pesala already mentioned, you can still focus the address field (F8 or Ctrl+L), switch tabs (Ctrl+Tab or Ctrl+Shift+Tab), and use quick commands (F2) like usual.
Streptococcus
Auto-hiding the tab bar if there is only one tab in it would be nice. As soon as a second tab was open, the tab bar would reappear. The mozilla-derived browsers like SeaMonkey and Pale Moon have that feature.
Voted.
Another use case where the suggested workarounds aren't really suitable - I use the vertical tab layout as I usually have very large number of tabs open and need quick access to them. I also use window tiling, so with Vivaldi occupying 50% of the screen, the tabs take 25-30% of the total area.
What I would like to see is the tab 'bar' appear as an overlay when I move the cursor to the edge of the window (top for top bar, left for left etc).
Here's my little modification, which helps to minimize browser UI.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41394/mod-address-bar-autohide-reveal-on-hover?_=1644556187962
OakdaleFTL
Since the latest snapshot (5.3.2643.3) problem with floating panels I've been reconsidering how I use Vivaldi's browser...
One of the indispensable features f(or me) is the Reader View, for which I use a Command Chain which also hides the UI.
I don't suppose many others often hide the UI... But if one's display is large enough why not float the entire UI, since when it's in focus it would still be usable?
Aesthetically pleasing? Too busy (depending on the background) or the page? Just too weird?
Perhaps as an option?
@oakdaleftl Feature request topics need a valid title.
OakdaleFTL
@pesala I take your point... How can I change it? (Say, to "Floating UI"?)
-
@oakdaleftl Edit the post using the 3 vertical dots icon?