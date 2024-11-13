@BalanceKeeper That was one of the more likely causes, since it will cause extreme slowdowns, but on the hardware side, there may be others as well, such as a CPU problem or a disk problem (e.g. SSDs only support a high, but limited number of rewrites before they start failing).

Frankly, I can see no reason Vivaldi in a default configuration, even with a lot of tabs, especially assuming lazy loading is enabled, should be that slow to start. That makes me suspect either something added to the configuration (like extensions), or something external to the application (like OS or hardware issues).

What you should do, is to go through the Troubleshooting steps linked above. In particular, a test using a standalone install would likely be very illuminating about whether the problem is Vivaldi specific, or is caused by something else.

In particular, you should look for differences between that other browser and Vivaldi's installation. One possibility to look at is whether they are installed on the same disk drive or drive partition?