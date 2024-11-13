3 minute load time
For a very long time now, the entire time I've used vivaldi, the windows browser on my main computer has taken 3+ minutes to load, no matter how many updates I did, no matter what I enabled or disabled it always took multiple minutes to load. Due to how I use my computer I have a lot of tabs open which most would assume would be the problem, however I did a test with another browser I use, Opera to be specific, with 18 proper tabs open, with video, not just a start page, and it took 8 seconds. I've tried enabling lazy load tabs, didn't fix it, I tried disabling hardware acceleration, didn't work, I tried re-enabling third party cookies, didn't fix it. I probably tried many other things that I can't remember right this moment but regardless I'm just hoping this post will either help me and others dealing with this out or notify the developers to this issue and hopefully they'll be able to fix it or speed it up.
@BalanceKeeper My browser is fully up to date at version: 7.0.3495.14 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@BalanceKeeper Do you use any security app (Antivirus, Internet Security) which scans files while starting?
I know that sometimes Windows Defender can slow down start if scanning in background.
How large is the history?
How many tabs are in workspaces and windows open after start?
If you use pinned tabs, had you tried Settings → General not to Always load pinned tabs? loading in background can consume much resources (GPU, CPU, RAM)
@DoctorG My antivirus isn't scanning it every time it loads. I have my history auto delete every week, as that was one of the many things that I thought was harming it's load time and it didn't help. I don't use work spaces, I do have many tabs open, over 20 tabs, but as I mentioned in my initial post I did a test with 18 tabs open on another browser and it only took 8 seconds to load.
One thing to consider: How much RAM does the machine have? And how much of that is used? Windows Task Manager can provide this information.
If more memory is used than is installed physically on the machine, then the OS will start swapping out memory of applications to make room for the current application, and that tends reduce the speed of all applications down to a crawl.
If that is the problem there are only two options: Reduce memory usage by closing applications, or in Vivaldi close or hibernate tabs; or alternatively install more memory if that is practical/possible.
@yngve It shouldn't be a ram problem as my computer has 64gb. Only about 30gb of ram is being used with Vivaldi and another browser open. Even with "Lazy load tabs" on, when hibernates the tabs until I click on them, it still takes 3 minutes for Vivaldi to load.
@BalanceKeeper That was one of the more likely causes, since it will cause extreme slowdowns, but on the hardware side, there may be others as well, such as a CPU problem or a disk problem (e.g. SSDs only support a high, but limited number of rewrites before they start failing).
Frankly, I can see no reason Vivaldi in a default configuration, even with a lot of tabs, especially assuming lazy loading is enabled, should be that slow to start. That makes me suspect either something added to the configuration (like extensions), or something external to the application (like OS or hardware issues).
What you should do, is to go through the Troubleshooting steps linked above. In particular, a test using a standalone install would likely be very illuminating about whether the problem is Vivaldi specific, or is caused by something else.
In particular, you should look for differences between that other browser and Vivaldi's installation. One possibility to look at is whether they are installed on the same disk drive or drive partition?
@yngve It's not a cpu problem I have a more than powerful enough one, it isn't an SSD problem either as mine are fairly new and are labeled internally as having 99% health through the company's drive software. I just did a test on another browser with all the same except one extension (it was crashing Vivaldi seconds after Vivaldi loaded so I didn't move it to the other browser) and opened 27 tabs of a shopping website and then closed it, waited a while then launched it and it took only 2 seconds for it to load and to be interactable.
I've only had problems in/with Vivaldi nothing else on my computer has had any problems.
Pesala Ambassador
@BalanceKeeper I tested with this tab, three pinned tabs, and 26 YouTube videos (one of which was playing).
I used a shortcut to restart Vivaldi. It takes about 10 seconds. See my signature for my hardware and software.
• AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, 8 Gb
@BalanceKeeper I am mentioning possible external reasons, so that they can be checked and eliminated; as another example re disks, there is another possible factor: Number of files in folders. Beyond a certain number of files in a folder, Windows tend to slow down access speeds severely (I have cleaned out directories with 9000+ sub directories with several dozen GB, and the operation can take half an hour or more).
The main point, though, is to go through the troubleshooting steps linked above, so that you can discover what exactly is causing your problem.
After reading another person's comment about trying a similar test scenario and it being fine, I decided to turn off all of my extensions and I narrowed it down to two extensions and now I'm having no problems.
mib2berlin Soprano
@BalanceKeeper
Hi, nice it work now for you.
Can you add which extensions this are?
This would help other user with the same problem and I can add it to my "Extensions with issues" list.
@mib2berlin They were "Powerful Pixiv Downloader" and "Pixiv Fanbox Downloader"