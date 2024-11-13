Updates request
No doubt the wrong forum plus probably purely a would be nice, but it seems like almost every two days I see a restart required top right corner. Being someone who uses Incognito or Private mode too much, it's a bit of a pain, would be nice to have an option to request updates being installed at a set period, monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, annually for example, in say settings. Defeats the idea of incognito browsing but perhaps an option to reopen incognito window/tabs after restart (no doubt pipe dreaming there).
Seems like for donkey's yonks many of us have to keep turning off PC Security to open the software - would be nice if that wasn't the case. If someone says go into security and add an exception - THAT IS NOT A SOFTWARE DEVELOPER SOLUTION, just saying.
@VascoPJ77 If you do not need security updates of browser just switch them off.
Not recommended by Vivaldi Team!
See Settings → General → Update Settings
Your risk.
Plus the mentioned Disable the Auto update, you can create a Task Schedule and run the Updater when preferred.
BTW,
You can open a Feature Request for that or rewrite this one pointing more clearly on the information.
Also,
