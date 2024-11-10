Tabs crash after suspension
-
Vivaldi works problematic after 7.0 version updates for me on the desktop. My tabs are always being crashed after suspension/discarding via Tiny Suspender extension then I have to refresh tabs to reach out again.
Earlier versions of Vivaldi had no that issue but 7.0+ version. I cannot stand to handle this.
-
No any solution?
-
I started a previous issue on the "dead bird" icon showing sporadically every couple of days in a crashed tab. Ref below.
youtube pages freezes, then reverts to blank pages with icon in center
I am also running openSUSE leap 15.6
Only tabs running videos lock up, i.e., youtube and espn. Just deleting the crashed tab allows keeping vivaldi running w/o vivaldi restart.
Very annoying and occurring more and more frequently it seems.
Suggestions have been to remove extensions one by one. If you do a two week evaluation of effect of deleting each extension this results in a multi-month testing period. That is not a viable solution for me.
I did clear cache several times but no measurable improvement.
I started running "brave" for periods and have not had a "dead bird" yet.
-
I also use Brave alongside but need Vivaldi due to tab stacking. This dead bird sicks me and moreover no any team response for a while.
-
@BlokZinciri You state it happens while using the Tiny Suspender extension. Does it happen without this extension too?
-
I did not try it coz dozen hundreds tabs hibernated so I have to unhibernate and refresh one by one. However I tried this "native tab discard api" which enabled and no dead bird page.
Maybe Vivaldi and Tiny Suspender cannot communicate as expected on tab discarding after 7.0 version.
-
@BlokZinciri Could be. Or maybe something else is amiss. It’s hard to tell sometimes. It depends entirely on your setup and how you work with Vivaldi, but the browser gives you the option to hibernate inactive workspaces native. You could make a keyboard shortcut for that, or a button in the UI. It’s not fully automatic, but it’s likely more reliable than an extension.
-
@luetage Could you add a feature into context menu to hibernate tabs? I mostly use extension for this and option for "never hibernate".
if those would be available with Vivaldi then no need to use 3rd party extension.
-
@BlokZinciri There is no “never hibernate” option for specific tabs. All available commands can be used in any form (keyboard shortcuts, quick commands, command chains, mouse gestures, buttons, and context menus). You can edit context menus by visiting
vivaldi://settings/appearance, the menu customization is located at the bottom of that page.