I started a previous issue on the "dead bird" icon showing sporadically every couple of days in a crashed tab. Ref below.

youtube pages freezes, then reverts to blank pages with icon in center

I am also running openSUSE leap 15.6

Only tabs running videos lock up, i.e., youtube and espn. Just deleting the crashed tab allows keeping vivaldi running w/o vivaldi restart.

Very annoying and occurring more and more frequently it seems.

Suggestions have been to remove extensions one by one. If you do a two week evaluation of effect of deleting each extension this results in a multi-month testing period. That is not a viable solution for me.

I did clear cache several times but no measurable improvement.

I started running "brave" for periods and have not had a "dead bird" yet.