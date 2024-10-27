AMP Redirection in Vivaldi
One feature I would really appreciate is an automatic redirection of AMP pages, similar to what Brave browser already offers.
Often, I end up on AMP versions of websites through Google Search, but I don't like them as much as the originals.
It would be great if Vivaldi had an option to automatically convert AMP links to the original URLs, so I always land directly on the full website, just like Brave does.
Just for information, AMP are Accelerated Mobile Pages.
Cheers, mib
Hi!
This FR looks as a Duplicate of:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/47579/remove-amp-setting
