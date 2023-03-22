@cbwee said in "Remove AMP" Setting:

Below is a userscript that can disable amp, I hope something similar to this can be integrated to Vivaldi Android, as an option. https://github.com/AdguardTeam/DisableAMP

This script, which is already built into AdGuard (another solid product), fixes AMP links returned by Google Search. That's a drop in the ocean, though.

If one clicks on an AMP link somewhere, in Vivaldi or Telegram for example, the user will still be sent to it. There's at least one Chrome extension that will redirect from an AMPpage to the associated non-AMP page, but the former is briefly rendered and the experience is therefore not seamless. And the extension doesn't help Vivaldi users on Android, of course.

I think there's definitely an argument to be made for render-free in-browser redirection.