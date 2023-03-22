"Remove AMP" Setting
I hate having my webpages on mobile re-rendered by Google AMP.
Kiwi Browser has a feature to replace these links on Google search with the proper website link. I would love for Vivaldi to have this feature too since it is my favourite browser. Now that Kiwi's source code has been opened it should be possible to see how they did it.
(Right now all AMP pages are in fact broken for me on Vivaldi Mobile - that is a separate issue, but speaks to the intrusiveness of the technology.)
I'd like the opposite: I want Vivaldi to give me the AMP version of a webpage, when available.
And that's really the same feature request, when you get down to it. Vivaldi's about putting the user in control, rather then the website. So let the user decide if he wants the AMP, non-AMP mobile, or desktop version of a webpage.
@gerardlouw
I think this is a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42529/google-search-with-amp-disabled-direct-links
Edit: The linked thread has been closed as a duplicate of this one.
Vivaldi should keep amp rendering because
- It loads faster.
- It doesn't give adblock warning
@balachandarsmr
I think saying that "Vivaldi should keep amp rendering" is misleading. Because as things stand now: It's not Vivaldi that controls if the user gets the AMP or non-AMP version of the webpage. It's the website the links to the webpage. I'll show you what I mean, by linking to the AMP and non-AMP versions of the same webpage:
Non-AMP link: [pending]
AMP link: [pending]
And I like AMP too, because AMP pages are much less bloated.
Edit - August 2022: Links changed at mod request.
I prefer not to have amp pages, because I want to view to original web pages.
Below is a userscript that can disable amp, I hope something similar to this can be integrated to Vivaldi Android, as an option.
Here's the patch to remove amp
https://github.com/bromite/bromite/blob/master/build/patches/Inject-scripts-for-AMP-tracking-ads-and-video.patch
@cbwee said in "Remove AMP" Setting:
Below is a userscript that can disable amp, I hope something similar to this can be integrated to Vivaldi Android, as an option.
This script, which is already built into AdGuard (another solid product), fixes AMP links returned by Google Search. That's a drop in the ocean, though.
If one clicks on an AMP link somewhere, in Vivaldi or Telegram for example, the user will still be sent to it. There's at least one Chrome extension that will redirect from an AMPpage to the associated non-AMP page, but the former is briefly rendered and the experience is therefore not seamless. And the extension doesn't help Vivaldi users on Android, of course.
I think there's definitely an argument to be made for render-free in-browser redirection.
@balachandarsmr said in "Remove AMP" Setting:
Here's the patch to remove amp
https://github.com/bromite/bromite/blob/master/build/patches/Inject-scripts-for-AMP-tracking-ads-and-video.patch
This works only on Android, and only to doctor AMP links returned in search results.
c933103 Translator
I would like to have different AMP switches over WI-Fi compares to cellular network, since those two environments come with vastly different connection speed, property, and metering property.
(Maybe also a setting for metered WI-Fi network?)
(And there're probably no need for AMP on wired connection and WiMax connection and such?)
https://www.theregister.com/2017/05/19/open_source_insider_google_amp_bad_bad_bad/
https://medium.com/@danbuben/why-amp-is-bad-for-your-site-and-for-the-web-e4d060a4ff31
There are many arguments on the internet for not using AMP mainly for privacy reasons. I think Vivaldi should give users the option to turn it off
@ourostra +1
@balachandarsmr Vivaldi should block amp rendering because
- This is not how web is supposed to work
- If you want to have all the garbage given by google - go switch to usung chrome
please Vivaldi, give me option to turn off AMP google (Remove AMP/de-AMP) option