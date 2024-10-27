Automatic picture in picture
-
It would be awesome to have the option to automatically activate pip for a video playing when switching tab or workspace or leaving vivaldi.
Aslo, hovering over the pip video should allow a two finder gesture to move it around quickly by swiping around the trackpad or resizing by pinching (yes, like Arc)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Piemau Please vote for the existing request:
Picture in Picture Automatically Pop-out video when tab is switched or Window Minimized
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic