Picture-in-Picture (PiP): Automatically pop out video when tab is switched or window minimized
-
I suggest adding an "automatic mode" that could be enabled for the rapidly-improving picture-in-picture feature.
When this feature was enabled, videos would automatically pop out into the standard picture-in-picture window when the tab they are playing in is in the background, i.e. when the user switches to another tab or when the Vivaldi window is minimized.
I used another browser that had this feature. Since I switched to Vivaldi, it is the only thing I miss, as Vivaldi is better in every other way.
-
debiedowner
I was about to open a new feature request when I came across yours.
Opera 83 introduced automatic video pop out (Picture-in-Picture - PiP) in January 2022. I would love to have a similar (obviously optional) feature in Vivaldi. So that when you switch away from a tab with a video playing (or switch away from Vivaldi), the video pops out to a PiP window, and when you return to the tab, it restores the video in its original place.
There is an extension to do this, Always Video ᴴᴷ - Beta - PiP Automation, but it doesn't work well in Vivaldi, as described in this thread. So I would welcome seeing it as a native Vivaldi feature. Auto PiP on scrolling is another similar feature that would be useful.
-
debiedowner
But one caveat to this feature request: if enabled on all sites, this feature might be too annoying, unless option to disable autoplay video feature request is implemented first. Unwanted auto-playing videos are bad enough; if they automatically popped up to always-on-top windows, that would be even more frustrating.
Opera doesn't have this problem, as it apparently only works on YouTube. (I thought they used YouTube as an example, but this article) confirms that YouTube is the only site where it works. I guess Vivaldi might also come with a configurable whitelist (or a pre-set whitelist like Opera, with only video playing sites enabled). Or if the disable-autoplay-video feature is implemented, this might not be a problem at all.
The extension doesn't have this problem, since I can use a whitelist where the extension will be enabled in the Vivaldi extension settings page. (Or, for those who want to use it in blacklist mode, the extension's own settings have that ability.) So I would be fine with using the extension and enable it only on YouTube (and other sites that I want) if Vivaldi was compatible with this extension so that it worked consistently.
-
Is this a dead topic?
I was using Vivaldi up until the sync issues that lasted for weeks it seemed and it wiped all my settings, so i ended up going to Firefox. Firefox currently has automatic PIP and its really really nice. Would love to see this feature implemented, I believe chrome already supports this?