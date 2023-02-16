But one caveat to this feature request: if enabled on all sites, this feature might be too annoying, unless option to disable autoplay video feature request is implemented first. Unwanted auto-playing videos are bad enough; if they automatically popped up to always-on-top windows, that would be even more frustrating.

Opera doesn't have this problem, as it apparently only works on YouTube. (I thought they used YouTube as an example, but this article) confirms that YouTube is the only site where it works. I guess Vivaldi might also come with a configurable whitelist (or a pre-set whitelist like Opera, with only video playing sites enabled). Or if the disable-autoplay-video feature is implemented, this might not be a problem at all.

The extension doesn't have this problem, since I can use a whitelist where the extension will be enabled in the Vivaldi extension settings page. (Or, for those who want to use it in blacklist mode, the extension's own settings have that ability.) So I would be fine with using the extension and enable it only on YouTube (and other sites that I want) if Vivaldi was compatible with this extension so that it worked consistently.