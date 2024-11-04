Option to Disable Autoload and Autoplay of HTML5 Videos
A lot of pages have videos starting to load immediately and play as soon as the page is loaded. Not everyone wants this behaviour. In my opinion there should be three options:
- Load and play everything every video (Vivaldi's behaviour right now, for all those wanting to see everything and with unlimited bandwidth and transfer volume)
- Load and play videos on demand only (for those usually not interested in videos or with restricted transfer volume and/or low bandwidth)
- Preload video, but start playing on demand only (for those with unlimited bandwidth and transfer volume but still usually not interested to see all those videos, advantage over 2 is that preload prevents you from having to wait to see the one video that you are interested in)
To make this option perfect, it would have global as well as site-specific settings. So you could generally block videos but allow them on your favorite pages.
For now, go to chrome://flags/#autoplay-policy > Document user activation is required. I heard Chrome will tweak the autoplay behavior in April. Hope it will be as good as we want it to be.
@dude99 said in Option to switch off autoload and autoplay of html5-videos:
Sadly this doesn't work for me. On the pages that I tried (for example youtube) videos loaded and played without "user activation" just as before.
@ghpy Yes. That's exactly how it's suppose to work, it will prevent media in background tab from loading. It limit media loading only on current/focus tab. This won't give us the click to play function, but it's far better than having unknown media playing in random background tab.
For Youtube, try: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/youtube-no-buffer-stop-au/afgfpcfjdgakemlmlgadojdfnejkpegd
Others: https://greasyfork.org/scripts/17913-lazy-embedded-video
@dude99 said in Option to switch off autoload and autoplay of html5-videos:
Ok. I understand. So this experimental chrome option you mentioned is not what I had in mind.
I'll check the no buffer extension but in general I am not in favor of extensions. Crucial features should be within the browser not in some third party extension with additional security risks.
@ghpy Absolutely agreed!
BUMP!
Unfortunately it seems the NEW auto-play policy work just like the old way!
It just enabled by default on chromium browser.
So I guess the OP feature request is still necessary to be implant by Vivaldi team.
Also, please VOTE for related feature: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24734/stop-video-audio-stop-buffering
Please VOTE to have both feature request implant ASAP!
Thanks.
dragonmastr
I hope Vivaldi implements some kind of click-to-play option for HTML 5 video and media soon. It's getting more and more intrusive and annoying every day as everyone and their mother populates their sites with auto-playing videos these days.
+1
I hate video autoplay. And Firefox settings doesn't work anymore:
media.autoplay.enabled;false
I guess it could be done with a
browser.jsfile, without tampering with the Chromium settings.
Does Vivaldi have this feature at all?
Ah, heck, I think the good people at Vivaldi are aiming at their own pot of gold.
I am now quite close to dropping Vivaldi over this, coupled with pop ups.
It is now not uncommon, when landing on a site, to have to go round turning things off - videos, popups, adverts.
On UBlock, I find it interferes with the operation of the Coop Bank website...I have sent feedback to both and I am not expecting to hear from either.
The internet is a constant battle, isn't it?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@pollik said in Option to switch off autoload and autoplay of html5-videos:
I think the good people at Vivaldi are aiming at their own pot of gold
And what makes you think that?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, I use Disable HTML5 Autoplay for years now and it work on most pages.
There are feature requests about auto play videos/Images but they get not much interest.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/195074 for example.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Option to switch off autoload and autoplay of html5-videos:
Hi, I use Disable HTML5 Autoplay for years now and it work on most pages.
I deleted this extension several months ago because it hardly ever worked. And the chrome store says that the extension in unmaintained so it won't get any better.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ghpy
Hi, I use https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/disable-html5-autoplay-re/cafckninonjkogajnihihlnnimmkndgf
since a few days, it is a maintained fork but cant see any difference.
Can you add a link to a page Disable HTML5 Autoplay does not work, please.
Cheers, mib
-
@pafflick "And what makes you think that?"
Cynicism, mainly. Autoplay doesn't seem popular and, to me, doesn't seem ethical either, so I don't understand why the ability to switch it off is not included in all browsers.
Clearly, a single poll is not proof of anything, but I think it does enough to highlight something that needs to be looked and actively considered.
https://community.babycenter.com/post/a65062567/poll-how-do-you-feel-about-ads-or-videos-that-auto-play-with-sound?cpg=10
-
@mib2berlin The older don't work very well. The new does. There is only a side effect: on some sites should be off (for example YT has an autoplay stopper) and may affect sites which have in-ads-video. Stopping them, may also stop the consequent playing.
I think such option should be part of the adblockers, which allow tuning up where this should be on or off.
The extension should allow to blacklist (stop autoplay only on..) instead whitelisting (allow autoplay on) as it would be easier to avoid the side effect above.
So, I fear that "forcing" auto-stop built-in browser may break some sites and their playback.
-
@gwen-dragon I've never checked site content for this. Now I'll do.
What if the site don't respect the stop or use "non standard" auto playing? I knew that disabling autoplay was "optional" - flags or not - and site have to support it.
But actually I can't be sure if this is recently changed.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@pollik said in Option to Disable Autoload and Autoplay of HTLM5 Videos:
I don't understand why
You made a very good point there. Please, allow me to elaborate on that topic a little bit - hopefully, I'll be able to shed some light on this process for you.
There could be many reasons why some features are not present in one (or many) browsers:
- Feature is difficult to implement;
- There's a low demand for the feature;
- More important features are currently being worked on;
- The developers had not enough time/resources to work on that feature yet;
- Sometimes a tremendous amount of work is required to achieve a very simple feature or trivial functionality.
Of course, these are only a few of possible reasons why some feature might still be missing, but it is always wrong to assume that the developers won't actually do something for as long as they didn't tell you so. For that purpose we have the WILL NOT DO tag that is used whenever a feature is actually not making it to the Vivaldi browser. This one hasn't been tagged as such, so all we have to do is either rely on extensions (for now) or just be patient.