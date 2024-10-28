"Fixed" urls for pinned tabs
chenyf Supporters
In most of my use cases, I pin tabs for frequently visited destinations, such as my mailbox, a forum, or a wiki page. While I occasionally click on links within these pinned tabs to navigate elsewhere, I prefer that these pages do not replace my pinned URLs. Could we consider one of the following options?
- Clicking on links in pinned tabs always opens the URL in a new tab, so my pinned tabs can remain unchanged.
- When I close a pinned tab using a mouse gesture, it automatically refreshes to its original pinned URL.
Update 10/28:
After going through the post https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25070/locking-pinned-tabs, it seems like similar ideas have been mentioned before but not universally accepted. I wanted to recommend the second above: Going back to the pinned url by something like 1) double clicking the tab 2) closing the tab using mouse gesture.
barbudo2005
For option N° 1 use the extension Link Control:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/link-control/olcpmlhnomiabbndnfplobojnhjljapm
@barbudo2005 Thanks. Does it work on all tabs or specific tabs. I only want this for my pinned tabs. TBH I think my option 2 is a better idea.
barbudo2005
Use:
Global settings: Always open links in the same tab.
For the URL of the pinned tabs: Always open links in a new tab.
If ideas are not put into practice, they are not good ideas.
hm... are you saying I should join Vivaldi and build this feature? Or are you trying just so hard in every-day life to give random people life advices?
Pesala Ambassador
@chenyf Please vote for the existing request:
@Pesala Thanks. Voted. There is a minor difference in that the other post seems to be discussing the possibility of preventing navigating to new links, which might be controversial? since it has been there for years with 100+ votes but not adopted. (Like @barbudo2005 said, if ideas are not put into practice, they are not good ideas. @barbudo2005 am I using it right here?) I prefer going back to the pinned url by something like 1) double clicking the tab 2) closing the tab using mouse gesture. It might be a less invasive approach. I will update this post as well, hopefully it's useful.
Pesala Ambassador
@chenyf I just use History Back (GestureLeft).
If you have navigated far away from the Pinned URL then use Long-click on the Back Button to show the entire Back History, and pick the URL that you want.
barbudo2005
What I meant to say, which you seem to have misunderstood me, is the following:
Principally practicality, that is to say:
1.- Vote for the feature request that most closely resembles your requirements or make a new one.
2.- Don't just wait for it to be done, but in a practical way choose the workaround you like the most, and use it until the wonderful feature becomes a reality.
You have to understand that if the team is aware that there is a workaround with the features that Vivaldi currently has, or that there is a CSS or JS Mod, or that there is a ‘diabolical and perverse’ extension that fully realizes your requirement, then they will not work on your request (Forgive them, they are a bit busy and a bit overwhelmed). Get it in your head.
Just be practical.
chenyf Supporters
@barbudo2005
Many forums have people like you who seem to have confused understanding of their own roles. So I just wanted to make a simple reminder:
- This is a feature request forum, and we're simply submitting various ideas to improve Vivaldi.
- Navigating in pinned tabs is not a blocker for anyone. Appreciate some workaround techniques, but no one wants to see you escalate the discussions into lessons on how feature request works.
- No one is sending death threats to Vivaldi team for not working on a feature.
Many of what you said, including asking people to "forgive the developers" on behalf of Vivaldi, is very strange and out of nowhere in this context. I'm not sure what's happening in your real life, but you seem to be obsessed with yourself and obsessed with policing others online. It's weird. Just keep the forum about new ideas not yourself. Let that sink in.