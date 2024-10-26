Global Media Control icon on the address bar
-
vivaldawg Supporters
Please include the global media control icon on the address bar (near where extensions can be displayed) . This is similar to the icon Google Chrome and Brave have when playing media. It makes it super easy to play/pause, seek backward/forward when working on other tabs. Vivaldi is so awesome to work with many tabs and the introduction of global media control icon will help a lot. The picture-in-picture mode is good but in order to enable that one needs to go to the tab where the supported media is playing (say, a YouTube video) and then click on the picture in picture.
Example from the Brave browser:
-
@vivaldawg @Pathduck Feature Request Needs to be moved
-
vivaldawg Supporters
@mikeyb2001 Sorry. Not following. What does moving mean here? I am new to this forum. I think this feature is going to make the UX much better.
-
@vivaldawg theres a feature request section
-
vivaldawg Supporters
@mikeyb2001 Got it. Thanks
-
@vivaldawg no problem thats why im here
-
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43572/media-control-feature-like-media-hub-of-chrome
Please,
Continue there.
--
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Plus LonM's
Thank you
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows