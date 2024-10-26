Please include the global media control icon on the address bar (near where extensions can be displayed) . This is similar to the icon Google Chrome and Brave have when playing media. It makes it super easy to play/pause, seek backward/forward when working on other tabs. Vivaldi is so awesome to work with many tabs and the introduction of global media control icon will help a lot. The picture-in-picture mode is good but in order to enable that one needs to go to the tab where the supported media is playing (say, a YouTube video) and then click on the picture in picture.

Example from the Brave browser:

