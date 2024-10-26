hey all been having some issues trying to reinstall Vivaldi, been getting an "installation failed due to unspecified error if Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again." error I've tried everything and it doesn't install reboots and even trying a previous version of Vivaldi through UnigetUI and nothing heres the installer log

[1026/024547.508:ERROR:move_tree_work_item.cc(28)] C:\Users\LazyG\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe does not exist [1026/024547.525:ERROR:install_worker.cc(150)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install. [1026/024547.528:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(90)] Failed to launch child process ""E:\Vi\Application\7.0.3495.6\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=6.9.3447.54 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --vivaldi-install-dir="E:\Vi" --vivaldi-standalone": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [1026/024547.528:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(46)] item execution failed [1026/024547.528:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(55)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [1026/024547.529:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(46)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [1026/024547.529:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(55)] Failed execution of work item list [1026/024547.529:ERROR:install.cc(215)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [1026/024547.529:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(117)] Failed to launch child process ""E:\Vi\Application\7.0.3495.6\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=6.9.3447.54 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --vivaldi-install-dir="E:\Vi" --vivaldi-standalone": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [1026/024547.546:ERROR:install.cc(217)] Rollback complete. [1026/024547.546:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(846)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again.

seems to be that update_notifier.exe does not exist and why its not installing. Also, i don't get why its pointing out the previous Vivaldi installation i had on a different drive from before which isn't even there anymore im so confused since it was long uninstalled