Vivaldi installation error help needed
hey all been having some issues trying to reinstall Vivaldi, been getting an "installation failed due to unspecified error if Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again." error I've tried everything and it doesn't install reboots and even trying a previous version of Vivaldi through UnigetUI and nothing heres the installer log
[1026/024547.508:ERROR:move_tree_work_item.cc(28)] C:\Users\LazyG\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe does not exist [1026/024547.525:ERROR:install_worker.cc(150)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install. [1026/024547.528:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(90)] Failed to launch child process ""E:\Vi\Application\7.0.3495.6\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=6.9.3447.54 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --vivaldi-install-dir="E:\Vi" --vivaldi-standalone": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [1026/024547.528:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(46)] item execution failed [1026/024547.528:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(55)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [1026/024547.529:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(46)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [1026/024547.529:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(55)] Failed execution of work item list [1026/024547.529:ERROR:install.cc(215)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [1026/024547.529:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(117)] Failed to launch child process ""E:\Vi\Application\7.0.3495.6\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=6.9.3447.54 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --vivaldi-install-dir="E:\Vi" --vivaldi-standalone": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [1026/024547.546:ERROR:install.cc(217)] Rollback complete. [1026/024547.546:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(846)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again.
seems to be that update_notifier.exe does not exist and why its not installing. Also, i don't get why its pointing out the previous Vivaldi installation i had on a different drive from before which isn't even there anymore im so confused since it was long uninstalled
Hi,
Download and run the full installer.
You would clean up the registry before if somehow messed.
CCleaner or manually with something like RegCool.
@Username07 Could have been something crashed install process.
Try
- Run command line cmd.exe
- Type uninstall command
"E:\Vi\Application\7.0.3495.6\Installer\setup.exe" /uninstall
and hit Return
- Reboot to terminate all pending actions and processes
- Login again in Windows
- Install with 7.0 installer from vivaldi.com.
@DoctorG Yeah this one didn't work just said the system cannot find the path specified
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Username07 Probably you've messed something up with installing different types of installs (Per User vs Standalone) at one point.
I'm guessing your
E:\Viis the old installation and the
User Datathere does not longer contain any profile in use.
Check the Windows Apps & Feature if Vivaldi is there, uninstall it, choose to keep user data if asked.
Then delete both:
E:\Vi
C:\Users\LazyG\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application
Then open Regedit and delete the key:
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi
Then do a reinstall from the downloaded installer and do a regular install.
UnigetUI
Not sure that's a supported way of installing the browser.
@Zalex108 Regcool worked pretty much-deleted anything that mentioned Vivaldi with it and that fixed the issue thanks!