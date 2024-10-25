I'm running sync on my Linux Desktop (Debian v12.7 / Vivaldi 6.9.3447.48) and it syncs fine with my Android Phone (Android v14 / v6.9.3451.114) for all my bookmarks. But when I try to start it syncing to tablet #1 (Android v14 / v6.9.3451.114) or tablet #2 (Android v11 / v6.9.3451.114) it doesn't accept my encryption key. It just sits there with the password entered in the text box and no "Ok" button or anything else on the dialog and no way to start the syncing process. At one point all 3 were syncing (my phone, tablet #2 and my linux desktop). Now I'm replacing tablet #2 with tablet #1 and wanted to sync everything off, and that's when I noticed the problem and tried to start syncing everything again.

Maybe someone out there knows how I can get my tablets to get into the "chain" so they can sync with my phone and Linux Desktop.

Thanks