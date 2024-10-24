Disable Vivaldi 7.0 floating tabs
-
Hi,
My Vivaldi just upgraded to 7.0, but now the tab buttons design has been changed to the new floating design.
I don't like this design as it adds a lot of padding above, below and between the tabs, so it takes a lot more screen realestate for nothing useful.
I want my tabs to have no padding in any direction, as they were before.
Is there any option to choose if I want them floating or not?
Thanks,
Mihai
-
Duthcorund
@SilverGreen93 Maybe what you are looking for is "Settings → Appearance → User Interface Density → Compact" ?
-
@Duthcorund Oh, that was a quick reply.
I seem to have missed that option. I was looking under the "Tabs" section.
I am very relieved that this is an option, thank you!
The compact look is what I was looking for. Problem solved.
-
Is there any option to disable floating tabs completely and have them connect to the rest of the content, as they should?
Having tabs as pills is terrible UI design and it was one of the main reasons I moved form Firefox to Vivaldi. If this is permanent and for good there's no point me persevering with Vivaldi as my main browser.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Queex said in Disable Vivaldi 7.0 floating tabs:
Is there any option to disable floating tabs completely and have them connect to the rest of the content, as they should?
Having tabs as pills is terrible UI design and it was one of the main reasons I moved form Firefox to Vivaldi. If this is permanent and for good there's no point me persevering with Vivaldi as my main browser.
See response above by @Duthcorund
-
It isn't really much better, sorry. The inactive tabs still float.
It takes up too much vertical space (I run at 120% zoom to reduce eyestrain) and now there's no way to distinguish pinned tabs from regular tabs.
-
At least for the theme I'm currently using where inactive tabs have no background, switching to compact seems good enough to get the old connected tabs back. Thank you.
Personally, floating tabs are a serious design flaw that defies the purpose of a "tab" being connected to it's content. However, as just one nerd with no sense for design, my opinion on style doesn't matter.
What does matter, is that one of the main flaws in Chrome that Vivaldi markets itself to fix, is that anything and everything can be customized. I suggest a policy of having a clear "undo" option for every change and feature done to Vivaldi whenever possible. Also, "appearance/compact" is rather obscure location considering there's a "Tabs" settings menu.
-
lazymonkey2
@SilverGreen93 yes it adds 20 pixels vertically but not between the tabs: horizontally it uses the same space.
-
@Freedbot Compact setting affects a lot more than tabs.
-
I loathe the new tab design. On a fullscreen Vivaldi window, I can't put my mouse to the absolute top of the screen and click a tab anymore. I always have to put my mouse down 3 pixels or whatever and click the tab. Please either revert this or make an option to get the old tabs back where I can just move my mouse to the absolute top pixel and change the tab, not change years of muscle memory because they think a tab in a little bubble looks cuter. Compact doesn't help BTW, I just want the tabs to at least extend to the top pixels on the fullscreen window. Sorry I love this browser and hate to see something like this make me stop using it but I can't even click tabs anymore.
edit:
Ok it turns out you can still click the top of the screen to get to a tab if you use the Regular Interface Density. Leaving this info if anyone else is as infuriated by the little 3 pixel space between the top and the tab like I was. still prefer the old design though
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@timic83 said in Disable Vivaldi 7.0 floating tabs:
I loathe the new tab design. On a fullscreen Vivaldi window, I can't put my mouse to the absolute top of the screen and click a tab anymore. I always have to put my mouse down 3 pixels or whatever and click the tab. Please either revert this or make an option to get the old tabs back where I can just move my mouse to the absolute top pixel and change the tab, not change years of muscle memory because they think a tab in a little bubble looks cuter. Compact doesn't help BTW, I just want the tabs to at least extend to the top pixels on the fullscreen window. Sorry I love this browser and hate to see something like this make me stop using it but I can't even click tabs anymore.
edit:
Ok it turns out you can still click the top of the screen to get to a tab if you use the Regular Interface Density. Leaving this info if anyone else is as infuriated by the little 3 pixel space between the top and the tab like I was. still prefer the old design though
you can still use compact and have it at the top its this toggle
-
evildeponian
Why floating tabs? What problem does it solve? Why does my morning start with trying to undo someone else's brilliant decision?
-
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102198/guide-v7-user-interface this is how to revert all of those changes, for those who also hate those round corners of a tab.
-
@lazymonkey2 You are right, horizontally I was only fooled by the visually larger padding. Only the vertical really takes more space.
Anyway, I hate having the tab buttons float around and not being in direct contact with their tab, so I will stick to the Compact appearance.