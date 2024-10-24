I loathe the new tab design. On a fullscreen Vivaldi window, I can't put my mouse to the absolute top of the screen and click a tab anymore. I always have to put my mouse down 3 pixels or whatever and click the tab. Please either revert this or make an option to get the old tabs back where I can just move my mouse to the absolute top pixel and change the tab, not change years of muscle memory because they think a tab in a little bubble looks cuter. Compact doesn't help BTW, I just want the tabs to at least extend to the top pixels on the fullscreen window. Sorry I love this browser and hate to see something like this make me stop using it but I can't even click tabs anymore.

edit:

Ok it turns out you can still click the top of the screen to get to a tab if you use the Regular Interface Density. Leaving this info if anyone else is as infuriated by the little 3 pixel space between the top and the tab like I was. still prefer the old design though