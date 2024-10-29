Guide | V7 | User Interface
OtherGuides
Since UI changes as of Vivaldi 7
For those interested on revert some settings back.
0 | Select Design
1 | Restore Compact Menu and Density
Appearence > Window Appearence > User Interface Density
2 | Restore Old Theme Icons
Themes > Use Icon Set From
3 | Restore Flat Tabs
Thanks to @atlemo
Video Clip
Themes > Editor > Settings > Corner Rounding| Disabled or preferred value
4 | Restore Old BluePrint Theme
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/QbnljKoav2m
5 | Remove / Reduce Tab Gap
Thanks to @mib2berlin +@oudstand
CSS File
/* ----------------------------------------------------------------- CSS | - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Description: Modify Density tab spacing bottom Filename: Mib2 Density tab spacing bottom Author: Mib2 Topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/787756 ----------------------------------------------------------------- */ #tabs-tabbar-container, .vivaldi { padding-top: 0 !important; height: 26px !important; }
How to || Mod Vivaldi | CSS
In combination with 2-Level Tab Stack, the second level will not be displayed.
To discuss about the Vivaldi 7 New Design, refere to the topic Vivaldi 7 | New Layout User Disagreement
Aaron Translator
@Zalex108 said in Guide | V7 | User Interface:
Remove/Reduce Tab Gap
Thanks to @mib2berlin +@oudstand
CSS File
Warning!
If you enable a 2-level tab stack, it will cause the second level to not be displayed.
-
