Enable Vivaldi Password Manager as System Password / Autofill Manager on Android

After switching from Chrome to Vivaldi on all devices and after changing a few passwords in Vivaldi those services can't be signed into on mobile without first updating the system password manager, Google's by default.

Android has support for changing the default system password manager so we can eliminate the duplication of effort with password updates. As far as I can tell this can be done as a standalone app OR bundled into the browser itself. I've attached screenshots of where to change a default browser and attached links to documentation from Google on adding the feature to an app.

Here's the developer page detailing implementation:

https://developer.android.com/identity/autofill/autofill-services

Under system Settings>Passwords: