I often delete cookies in real time. But a bug sometimes makes it difficult. If I go to vivaldi://settings/privacy/ and select "Show Saved Cookies," a list of cookies appears with an circled "x" at the right of each domain which appears with the pointer over the domain.

However, if I have "too many" cookies (in this case defined as from enough different domains to require a scrollbar to view all of the domains), the circled "x" initially appears, but immediately upon moving the scrollbar, the "x" no longer appears for the domain under the pointer, leaving me with no way to delete the cookies other than leaving the "Privacy and Security" page, and then returning to it (where the same behavior occurs again if I move the scrollbar.