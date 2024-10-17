Ability to delete cookies disappears when scrolling
I often delete cookies in real time. But a bug sometimes makes it difficult. If I go to vivaldi://settings/privacy/ and select "Show Saved Cookies," a list of cookies appears with an circled "x" at the right of each domain which appears with the pointer over the domain.
However, if I have "too many" cookies (in this case defined as from enough different domains to require a scrollbar to view all of the domains), the circled "x" initially appears, but immediately upon moving the scrollbar, the "x" no longer appears for the domain under the pointer, leaving me with no way to delete the cookies other than leaving the "Privacy and Security" page, and then returning to it (where the same behavior occurs again if I move the scrollbar.
@0001 Which Vivaldi version is this?
Is Hardware Acceleration activated in Settings → Webpages?
Which Desktop Environment?
Which Linux version?
Which display server (X, Wayland)?
How was Vivaldi installed?
Next time, when asking for help, do not forget to post your system specs.
@0001 I can not reproduce it 6.9.3447.54 / Debian 12 KDE 5 Plasma
Deleting cookie by (x) button works after scroll.
@0001 Which Vivaldi version is this?
@0001 Which Vivaldi version is this?
As I remain stuck on 6.6.3271.61 (per the thread about tronscan.org), I haven't tested anything after 6.8.3381.57 for this particular issue. The problem does exist for me (able to reproduce it 100 percent of the time) on that version.
Is Hardware Acceleration activated in Settings → Webpages?
I see a checked setting "Use Hardware Acceleration When Available."
Which Desktop Environment?
I don't have a "Desktop Environment." I use Fluxbox as a window manager.
Which Linux version?
"Linux" does not have a version, unless you mean the kernel (6.1.53). I can supply the versions of all of the libraries and programs on the system upon request.
Which display server (X, Wayland)?
X
How was Vivaldi installed?
I downloaded the amd64.deb files, and extracted them with a script (with the 6.6.3271.61 version in /opt/vivaldi/, and newer versions in /tmp/).
@0001 I do not know about your Linux distribution.
And i do not know why you extract the deb package. But if you want standalones to test, use Ruarís unofficial script standalone-vivaldi.sh. The script works nice and i use it when testing internal Vivaldi versions on my Linux.
You should test with latest Vivaldi and Stable versions.
I can not help with outdated Vivaldi versions. And unfortunately i have no Linux with Fluxbox, only KDE, GNOME and Cinnamon desktop environments.
@DoctorG said in Ability to delete cookies disappears when scrolling:
And i do not know why you extract the deb package. But if you want standalones to test, use Ruarís unofficial script standalone-vivaldi.sh. The script works nice and i use it when testing internal Vivaldi versions on my Linux.
I suppose that would save a few seconds, but I already know how to extract a deb file and specify a user-data-dir.
You should test with latest Vivaldi and Stable versions.
I can not help with outdated Vivaldi versions. And unfortunately i have no Linux with Fluxbox, only KDE, GNOME and Cinnamon desktop environments.
Until I can resolve the issue with Vivaldi and tronscan.org and permanently install the latest version, I have to continue to use 6.6.3271.61, and will never have enough pages open at the same time in the releases that I test to exhibit this behavior.
@0001 I can not reproduce it with Fluxbox on Utuntu 22. After scrolling i can delete cookies with the (x) button..
Existing bug report:
VB-105551 Saved Cookies - Delete domain cookies button goes missing if Settings window maximized
Only happens when user maximizes Settings window. So don't maximize your Settings window. Or use Settings in a Tab.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100305/i-have-a-bug-in-settings-menu-with-cookies
Until I can resolve the issue with Vivaldi and tronscan.org and permanently install the latest version, I have to continue to use 6.6.3271.61
Running older versions is unsupported. If you get a problem, no-one can help you fix it. And if later fixed, obviously in the latest version.
What is this "tronscan problem" and what topic was it?
What is this "tronscan problem" and what topic was it?
What is this "tronscan problem" and what topic was it?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101980/recent-versions-of-vivaldi-can-t-connect-ledger-wallet-to-tronscan-org/
@Pathduck said in Ability to delete cookies disappears when scrolling:
Existing bug report:
VB-105551 Saved Cookies - Delete domain cookies button goes missing if Settings window maximized
Only happens when user maximizes Settings window. So don't maximize your Settings window. Or use Settings in a Tab.
I do have "settings in a tab", and I don't have Vivaldi "maximized" (though I do always run it full screen by resizing it to the entire available area of the display).
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100305/i-have-a-bug-in-settings-menu-with-cookies
Does some way exist for me to follow updates to that bug (even scanning changelogs)?
I tend to miss finding similar issues on other platfroms (no way of knowing whether the problem exists only on Linux or on other operating systems, as well). Apoplogies for that.
Until I can resolve the issue with Vivaldi and tronscan.org and permanently install the latest version, I have to continue to use 6.6.3271.61
Running older versions is unsupported. If you get a problem, no-one can help you fix it. And if later fixed, obviously in the latest version.
I need to interact daily with Tronscan, and must use a browser that can connect a hardware wallet to it.