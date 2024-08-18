So, here is the problem I encounter for almost 2 months... I thought it was my pc, but it happens on 3 different win11 pc-s I used... There are some specific cookies I want to delete, not all of them, and when I press "Show Saved Cookies", the list of all cookies appears.

When I want to delete a specific cookie I should simply click the little "x" button on the right side of that cookie and delete it. Or if there is >1 cookie from the same domain, i click on it and see the list and delete a cookie I want blah blah blah...

This all works until I scroll down in that list. When I scroll down, the little "x" button on the right side disappears and I cannot do anything with the cookies. I tried with scroll on my mouse, also tried to use the scroll bar on the right side with the let mouse click, the problem is the same.

I also tried right mouse click on the cookie, but nothing happens.

Please don't mind if this is not a good place for this, I just want to report a bug and I don't know where to post this but here.

I tried restarting Vivaldi, even reinstall it, but the problem is the same - The little "x" button to delete a cookie works UNTILL I SCROLL.

If this is a bug, please fix it, I'm happy to contribute to this exceptional browser, but if it's not, please tell me how to scroll without losing the little "x" button on the right side...

Here are some pictures to explain the problem further.







Thanks in advance!