I have a bug in settings menu with cookies
So, here is the problem I encounter for almost 2 months... I thought it was my pc, but it happens on 3 different win11 pc-s I used... There are some specific cookies I want to delete, not all of them, and when I press "Show Saved Cookies", the list of all cookies appears.
When I want to delete a specific cookie I should simply click the little "x" button on the right side of that cookie and delete it. Or if there is >1 cookie from the same domain, i click on it and see the list and delete a cookie I want blah blah blah...
This all works until I scroll down in that list. When I scroll down, the little "x" button on the right side disappears and I cannot do anything with the cookies. I tried with scroll on my mouse, also tried to use the scroll bar on the right side with the let mouse click, the problem is the same.
I also tried right mouse click on the cookie, but nothing happens.
Please don't mind if this is not a good place for this, I just want to report a bug and I don't know where to post this but here.
I tried restarting Vivaldi, even reinstall it, but the problem is the same - The little "x" button to delete a cookie works UNTILL I SCROLL.
If this is a bug, please fix it, I'm happy to contribute to this exceptional browser, but if it's not, please tell me how to scroll without losing the little "x" button on the right side...
Here are some pictures to explain the problem further.
Thanks in advance!
@Gremlin684 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I can't reproduce this here, either in my current Snapshot build or a clean profile of 6.8 Stable.
As the list scrolls the X disappears but reappears once the cursor is moved over the list.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Thank you for the answer - but that's the thing, when I move the cursor over after scrolling down, the "x" doesn't appear... Also when I scroll up to the beginning and move the cursor over, it doesn't appear... I cannot capture the cursor with snipping tool, but trust me the "x" cannot reappear after scroll and hover over the list...
I kinda figured out a way to "solve" this - When the little "x" cannot reappear, I switch screens, for example with Alt+Tab and when I move back to settings window the little "x" comes back and it's usable.
Maybe the important thing I should mention is that "Open settings in a Tab" setting is off.
Idk, this was just strange to me and it's driving me crazy for like 2 months... I needed to report this... If any programmer is chilling without work, just check that hover silly code, maybe you'll find something interesting...
Thanks again @Pathduck for quick answer!
mib2berlin
@Gremlin684
Hi, I cant reproduce it in Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 with "Open settings in a Tab" setting is off.
There was a bug in 6.7 iirc but it was fixed, which version do you use?
Maybe the important thing I should mention is that "Open settings in a Tab" setting is off.
That setting is Off by default.
I always turn it On though, so I tested in a clean profile with it Off - i.e. opening in a separate window.
Still couldn't reproduce it after populating the cookies list so it could be scrolled.
I suggest what I already posted, do all the troubleshooting steps, test in a clean profile and see if you can reproduce it.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
The "x"-delete button only appears on focus with mouse-over of the list element. Design-issue.
Gremlin684
I'm using latest 6.8.3381.53 version of Vivaldi.
I've noticed one more thing - the problem appears only in full screen window, but it works in small window...
Here is a video, spot when the "x" disappears - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QsEsRgq1YRQsKEl3hNGJj4KGEfitXEiC/view?usp=sharing
*I'm sorry if I'm not allowed to post links here, but it's only a video and it's on google drive, so I guess everything should be fine.... Thanks for understanding...
mib2berlin
@Gremlin684
Hi, I bet it is a GPU/driver/Vivaldi issue.
Can you disable Hardware Acceleration in Settings > Webpages and restart Vivaldi, please?
@mib2berlin
Just tried it, doesn't work.... Same issue.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Gremlin684 said in I have a bug in settings menu with cookies:
I've noticed one more thing - the problem appears only in full screen window, but it works in small window...
Took a while, but you figured out what you're doing weirdly
Question: Do you often run the Settings in a maximized window?
I always prefer to have them in a tab, no idea why Vivaldi even insists on the window for Settings, it just causes extra code and stuff breaking.
Thanks for the video, it made things clear as well
I can confirm this happening, only when the Settings are in a maximized window.
Please read:
* Help us reproduce your issue
* How to report a bug for Vivaldi carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
@mib2berlin It's not a HW issue
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Weird - now I get the same issue in my test profile - even with Settings in a tab
Ugh, the Settings window must die.
Edit: @Gremlin684 Never mind - I found an issue already reported:
VB-105551 - Showing / Deleting cookies
Apparently this started already in 6.6.
I have renamed the issue to something better.
Gremlin684
Bug successfully reported
@Pathduck said in I have a bug in settings menu with cookies:
Ugh, the Settings window must die.
Noooooo, I like that window soo much!
So I guess we did a good job reporting this since it's not so obvious... We can live with that bug, it's not lifechanging thing, it would just be nice to work.
Number of the bug is - VB-108791
Thank you all!
@Gremlin684 Ouch, well OK I guess I should've searched before telling you to report since one already existed (see above).
VB-108791
"I wrote about it in Vivaldi Forum and Moderators asked me to report this bug here"
That's not a good bug title. A bug report should have a descriptive title and a step-by-step guide how to reproduce. Anyway, thanks for trying
I'm closing it as a duplicate of
VB-105551
Ok thanks!