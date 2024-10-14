Hey there!

I've switched to Aurora Linux (part of the uBlue project, with KDE Plasma 6.1.5 on it as of the time of writing), and I've noticed that the address bar isn't being focused upon launching Vivaldi.

I installed Vivaldi through Flaptak, and set as my default browser. Now I had to set the "Startup with" to "Start Page" as the "Homepage" still brings up that "xdg-open wants to open" pop-up, which now causes the address bar not to be focused by default, which is an annoyance as I have to press tab to focus it before I start typing.

I tried the usual workarounds such as changing the Start Page to "Specific Pages" and using vivaldi://startpage/ as the URL, which didn't work at all, and I checked everywhere in the settings to see what I could have mis-checked.

So at this point I'm clueless as to what to do next... I'm not sure if it'll even be able to be fixed.