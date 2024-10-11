So was trying to fix e-mail labels on vivaldi. The objective was solving this mess:

The mess itself is the duplicated labels (e.g. Importante and Para fazer).

BTW this mess was fully created with vivaldi e-mail client including snapshot usage (see this relevant thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97685/)

Anyway, part of my solution was creating new labels to move labeled e-mails and then deleting the original label.

First try:



So I can't create a label that does not appear in my label list because it already exists. Most likely the problem is with default labels again since those are the origins of all this mess...

From the image above we can see there is a label "Mais tarde", meaning a localized default label of "Later" that translates to IMAP flag $label5 and probably the reason for vivaldi saying that it already exists. Again a problem because I, as an user, have no control about that connection. Creating a label Later should simply create an IMAP flag $labelvivLater but instead is blocked.

So anyone has a solution for this?

The obvious solution would be vivaldi having a more robust and flexible labelling functionality and no localization nuances:

labels should have a flag value (for IMAP usage) plus a visual value (for vivaldi client display);

labels should have the option to be "elevated", in other words, the same way vivaldi allows newsletters to be moved to important and basically what default labels are since they appear above others and even have a separator in menus;

labels should have styling options (this can be done with css presently but default labels already have a different style without any type of control given to the user);

more options for server side actions (e.g. delete non used IMAP flags)

option to decide if only vivaldi IMAP flags should be considered (only flags starting with $labelviv)

Anyway if anyone has solutions for this please share.