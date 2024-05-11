Bug: Vivaldi's email client enumerates Labels created by other clients…
Vivaldi's email client enumerates Label created by other clients and assigned to a message. Steps to reproduce:
- open Vivaldi browser and select an existing email message
- open another email client, like Thunderbird, and select the same message as in previous step
- assign the message a new or existing Label that has no corresponding equivalent in Vivaldi, i.e. not Important, Work, Personal, To Do, or Later, for example a new label named
Thunderbird_test_label
- return to Vivaldi and wait for previously selected message to show
Thunderbird_test_labellabel and note its appearance under Mail panel's Labels list and in Labels pop-up menu, as highlighted below:
If reproducible by others I will raise as bug
@yojimbo274064400 not sure what is wrong about what you are describing. What did you expect to happen?
I did not expect non-standard labels set in another email client to appear in Vivaldi, i.e. previously mentioned
Thunderbird_test_label
IIRC this did not occur in previous releases but am unsure from which release this changed.
@yojimbo274064400 I had bookmarked this post from @gmg https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73130/are-labels-synced-with-mail-provider-in-some-sort-of-way/2?_=1715525339227 about how Vivaldi was built to be compatible with Thunderbird labels, so I was not surprised by your finding. Now that I re-read that post, it occurs to me gmg was only talking about default labels. Huh.
@yojimbo274064400 said in Bug: Vivaldi's email client enumerates Labels created by other clients…:
IIRC this did not occur in previous releases but am unsure from which release this changed.
It's been a long time since I last played with label sync between clients, but I'm pretty sure I also set some custom label in Thunderbird back when. So I'd hazard the guess it's been like this for a long time.
Anyway, in my opinion the ability to see Thunderbird custom labels is a feature rather than a bug...?
@WildEnte said in Bug: Vivaldi's email client enumerates Labels created by other clients…:
Anyway, in my opinion the ability to see Thunderbird custom labels is a feature rather than a bug
I've the same opinion.
At the end, you want the same behavior/ setup in whatever client you use instead of recreate each time on a new one.
IDK what's this case
@WildEnte mmh... I also think is expected to see even custom labels, so previous behaviour was likely a bug.
The labels are - and should be - mostly standard, if we exclude gmail (sometimes) and few other ones
Thank you for the helpful link to @gmp post. In light of this I agree with your assessment that this is a feature however interoperability between clients is not seamless. For example, a message labelled as Important in Evolution email client uses the keyword
$Labelimportantresulting in Vivaldi displaying:
enumerating the following highlighted option in Mail panel:
and pop-up menu:
Select Vivaldi's Important label and the following is shown:
Though confusing it does make sense once aware that keywords
$Labelimportantand
$label1are stored against the message.
@yojimbo274064400 I guess the key point is that moving from Thunderbird to Vivaldi, all Labels are preserved. The amount of people running Thunderbird and Vivaldi concurrently should be rather small, so ... is it an issue?
I also see this as expected behavior. I disagree however with how default labels are handled differently from others from a visual standpoint and I think that options should be available because at the moment they are impossible to re-create. Also there seems to be problems with upper and lower casing.
On my problem from this thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97685/default-labels-with-a-space-but-impossible-to-recreate-due-to-that-same-space
I finally understood the reason for the observed behavior. This was all accomplished with only vivaldi clients and default labels and one important difference exists.. One client used $label1 to $label5 and another used $Label1 to $Label5. I'm assuming that it was originated in vivaldi client and not some casing manipulation from gmail's side.
Any way it is a mess on my side:
I even saw a stranger thing alive in one of my vivaldi instances when I created a Junk label what changed name in part of the UI:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/anyone-having-problems-with-labels-and-automatic-translations
Funnily enough the problem is seen on the vivaldi instance that created the label but another vivaldi instance synchronized that label without a problem and with the correct name in menus and side bar.
Sorry by the hijack but I see labels everywhere...
@yojimbo274064400
Ah, so Thunderbird finally changed and started syncing their custom labels to server like us. That's a change from them to mimic us then
Also nice to have in my opinion. This means we can communicate with this and set these custom Thunderbird labels from Vivaldi too.
@yojimbo274064400
This just looks like a bug. Can hopefully get to that when back from time off.
@Durtro
So presumably the upper case vs lower see is only an issue for old clients and not going forward? So a new mail setup would fix it?
Do the two show the same mails?
@gmg so for the first two question maybe assuming that the same case is always set on the imap side.
When the labels already exist, vivaldi seems to have some trouble with casing. See for example this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97465/rename-label-how/9
For the last question no. On the client with the two Important labels one of the labels is filled with my work account Important e-mails and the other is with my personal account Important e-mails. The problem is that if I unlabel my personal account Important e-mails and delete the duplicate label from vivaldi the label is recreated as soon as I label an personal account e-mail with the non-duplicate one.
-
@gmg said in Bug: Vivaldi's email client enumerates Labels created by other clients…:
@Durtro
So presumably the upper case vs lower see is only an issue for old clients and not going forward? So a new mail setup would fix it?
Regrettably no because the label's character cases is recorded on the server, i.e. if new client tries to store
$label1and its previously used
$Label1then it is this latter value that is stored against the message.