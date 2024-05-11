I also see this as expected behavior. I disagree however with how default labels are handled differently from others from a visual standpoint and I think that options should be available because at the moment they are impossible to re-create. Also there seems to be problems with upper and lower casing.

On my problem from this thread:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97685/default-labels-with-a-space-but-impossible-to-recreate-due-to-that-same-space

I finally understood the reason for the observed behavior. This was all accomplished with only vivaldi clients and default labels and one important difference exists.. One client used $label1 to $label5 and another used $Label1 to $Label5. I'm assuming that it was originated in vivaldi client and not some casing manipulation from gmail's side.

I even saw a stranger thing alive in one of my vivaldi instances when I created a Junk label what changed name in part of the UI:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/anyone-having-problems-with-labels-and-automatic-translations

Funnily enough the problem is seen on the vivaldi instance that created the label but another vivaldi instance synchronized that label without a problem and with the correct name in menus and side bar.

Sorry by the hijack but I see labels everywhere...