Default labels with a space but impossible to recreate due to that same space
First the problem. My labels are "messed up" due to strange behavior from vivaldi client.
Anyway I'm in the process of recreating them and thus fixing the problem but vivaldi shows labels that are impossible to create like "To Do" or in my portuguese installation "Para fazer". Why show labels with spaces if the creation interface does not accept spaces? As I understand it the UI names for default labels are only visual but from the user's perspective it does not make any sense if there isn't an option to specify that value.
@Durtro Is this perhaps like filenames in Windows where you need to use quotes to include a space?
@sgunhouse No. I think it is actually forbidden chars as quotes are. It only accepts letters and numbers.
@Durtro Would it recognize C escapes, or similar? Or like %20 in URLs? Probably not, but could be tried ...
mib2berlin
@Durtro
Hi, no idea if this is practical for you but I use underline for anything, file and folder names and so forth. This work everywhere.
Cheers, mib
@sgunhouse \ or % can't be used so no escapes. ! and # also not usable.
On the other hand |, - and _ can be used.
@mib2berlin it is not that I can't use other constructions but why show default labels with unachievable values. One of the default ones is "To Do" with a space...
Probably will do camel case or something similar.
Also default labels are translated meaning that changing vivaldi UI language results in different labels on the interface. Created labels do not change visually. Don't know if those nuances are the reason why I have duplicated labels in one vivaldi instance in both Important and To do.
Also had a more exotic problem:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/anyone-having-problems-with-labels-and-automatic-translations
However the problems appear to affect one instance or another but not both but that could be easily explained because not all accounts are set up on one of the instances.
Anyway the above are reasons why I'm trying to sort this mess out.
You will not be able to recreate any default labels.
FWIW Vivaldi should consider temporarily disabling the ability to delete default labels. This is because when selecting a default label the actual flag attributed stored on the IMAP server against the message correspond to the following mappings:
Label IMAP flag attribute value Important $label1 Work $label2 Personal $label3 To Do $label4 Later $label5
Other email clients may interpret the mappings similarly.
When a label is deleted and recreated the attribute value is not the same. For example if Important label was deleted and then recreated its mapping would be:
Label IMAP flag attribute value Important $labelvivImportant
It is unlikely other email clients will interpret these mappings similarly; they will likely be ignored
@yojimbo274064400 my intent is not to recreate them but to solve the problems I'm seeing.
On my present setup, with both a windows snapshot work installation and a linux snapshot home installation, I have the following accounts:
- windows work:
- vivaldi mail account;
- gmail corporate account (corporate domain);
- linux home:
- vivaldi mail account;
- gmail personal account;
- gmail corporate account (corporate domain);
- other accounts
Messages labeled as Important (default label) from my work instance gmail corporate account will appear correctly in my home instance but if I try to label an e-mail from my home instance gmail personal account as Important (default label) a second Important label is automatically created. That is what I'm trying to avoid and what I don't understand,
I created a bug report about this: VB-95039. Is from last year. A few screenshots to show the problem:
- windows work:
I suspect the issue maybe due to Vivaldi's mail client collating keywords from the account's mailbox on the server into labels. Consider trying the following to help determine if this is the cause:
- press
Ctrl+
F12to open Settings
- select Mail > Turn on IMAP Logs in Console
- close and restart browser
- select Gmail account Inbox folder
- press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Jto open Developer Tools Console
- select Console tab
- in the Filter field type
PERMANENTFLAGS gmailas shown below:
- select the last entry shown in log
- press
Ctrl+
Ato select all its text
- press
Ctrl+
Cto copy it
- paste it into your reply to this post
For example, this is what I saw:
[DEBUG][REDACTED][REDACTED][[email protected]][imap.gmail.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Draft \Deleted \Seen $NotPhishing $Phishing "\\*")] Flags permitted.
- press
Hi @yojimbo274064400
First of all thank you for the comprehensive response.
Followed your steps and pasted the results below.
Corporate:
[PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Draft \Deleted \Seen $Forwarded $MailFlagBit2 $NotPhishing $Phishing $label1 $label2 $label3 $label4 $label5 $labelvivCoupons $labelvivDelayed $labelvivDone $labelvivImportant $labelvivImportanteTorres $labelvivJunk $labelvivKeptBack $labelvivMilestone $labelvivNuances $labelvivToFollow $labelvivToReply $labelvivTodo $labelvivVBSolved "\\*")]
Personal:
[PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Draft \Deleted \Seen $Forwarded $Junk $Label1 $Label3 $Label4 $Label7 $NotJunk $NotPhishing $Phishing $label2 $label5 $labelvivCoupons $labelvivImportant $labelvivImportantPessoal $labelvivToFollow $labelvivToReply $labelvivTodo $labelvivVBSolved $labelvivVBs $labelvivirs $labelvivrevoked teste "\\*")]
But even if the problem is in the collation the end result is the same.
In steps:
- I remove the only personal message I have labeled as Important and remove the duplicate entry from labels;
- According to the previous step and vivaldi's UI I now have only corporate messages labeled as Important on the default label ($label1);
- Then I label one personal message as Important using the only label visible in vivaldi's UI (should be a default $label1);
- What I see with the previous step is now a second Important label with the message while the one that existed and was used from to UI to label the message does not show it.
I can do more. I can then add the other existing important label to the message with this end result:
In this case removing any of the labels removes the other.
And at the moment it appears I bugged out vivaldi since on the message list I have:
And on the message headers I have:
So something strange is happening here.
P.S. The bugged out behavior got corrected on vivaldi's restart but the rest of the behavior remains.
- which version of Vivaldi browser are in use?
- are other email clients being used to access the affected email account?
@yojimbo274064400 both are the latest vivaldi snapshot for the given os (windows and linux). Only use vivaldi as a client. If needed I use web mail directly. One instance is set to Portuguese (PT) in UI language and the other is using English (US).
-
yojimbo274064400
@Durtro, in terms of troubleshooting I think we have taken this as far as possible and it might be best update VB-95039 with the PERMANENTFLAGS information as this may help with reproducing the issue
NB: still at a loss to explain why you see multiple Important labels in Mail panel's Labels list and in Labels pop-up menu; despite no message having
$labelvivImportantflag set
-
@yojimbo274064400 done.
@yojimbo274064400 So I didn't even noticed it but I finally saw the problem. One vivaldi client used $label1 and another $Label1. So a case difference. As I don't have a way of controlling that the default labels are basically useless in my case...
yojimbo274064400
@Durtro, that is good to read and hopefully with the additional information the issue can now be reproduced and resolved.