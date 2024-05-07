@mib2berlin it is not that I can't use other constructions but why show default labels with unachievable values. One of the default ones is "To Do" with a space...

Probably will do camel case or something similar.

Also default labels are translated meaning that changing vivaldi UI language results in different labels on the interface. Created labels do not change visually. Don't know if those nuances are the reason why I have duplicated labels in one vivaldi instance in both Important and To do.

Also had a more exotic problem:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94626/anyone-having-problems-with-labels-and-automatic-translations

However the problems appear to affect one instance or another but not both but that could be easily explained because not all accounts are set up on one of the instances.

Anyway the above are reasons why I'm trying to sort this mess out.