This is an old problem for me but I once created a label Junk when labelling an image. That label exists on the side bar:

It does not exist on the menus:

But it does exist a corresponding Spam label that I didn't create explicitly...

This is in a portuguese windows installation of vivaldi snapshot. On another linux machine, also a snapshot installation and with the same mail account, the Junk show fine in both the sidebar and the menus. But I do have other problems there like duplicated Important and ToDo labels.