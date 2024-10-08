Pointer lock is broken on Wayland
Pointer lock, a tool used by many games, doesn't work correctly on Wayland on Vivaldi. You normally need to click escape to exit pointer lock used by such applications, but that doesn't work when you're using Wayland. Instead, on Wayland, your pointer isn't locked to the game/content area.
This works fine on Brave and Chromium using Wayland, so I don't think this is upstream.
A couple of games to test on:
classic.minecraft.net
https://hedgewizards.itch.io/pogo3d
Tested on latest stable rpm package and also using the snap package, and also tested using a new profile.