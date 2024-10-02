As the title said, I made an update this morning (the usual apt update && upgrade) and it run without issue, but in the afternoon, when I run Vivaldi again, the browser stop to start.

I try the follow command but without success:

$ /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable & MESA-INTEL: warning: Haswell Vulkan support is incomplete libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed [1002/235115.825978:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1002/235115.838619:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [3898:3904:1002/235127.635545:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(882)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3 [1] + segmentation fault (core dumped) /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable

I have Linux Mint and my laptop is pretty old. The browser has several tabs open (maybe too many) and to be honest it started always a little bit slowly.

Vivaldi should be the last stable release after the update.

What can I do?

Is it a bug or can I try something like clean the cache?

Thanks