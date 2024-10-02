Suddenly Vivaldi doesn't start anymore
As the title said, I made an update this morning (the usual apt update && upgrade) and it run without issue, but in the afternoon, when I run Vivaldi again, the browser stop to start.
I try the follow command but without success:
$ /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable & MESA-INTEL: warning: Haswell Vulkan support is incomplete libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed [1002/235115.825978:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1002/235115.838619:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [3898:3904:1002/235127.635545:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(882)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3 [1] + segmentation fault (core dumped) /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable
I have Linux Mint and my laptop is pretty old. The browser has several tabs open (maybe too many) and to be honest it started always a little bit slowly.
Vivaldi should be the last stable release after the update.
What can I do?
Is it a bug or can I try something like clean the cache?
Thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@gigidag
Hi, maybe some GPU/driver issues?
You can try to start Vivaldi with
--disable-gpu.
If a session file is corrupt Vivaldi cant start, try to rename the folder Sessions in .config/vivaldi/Default.
@mib2berlin
Hello, the option to disable the gpu doesn't work but renaming the session directory make Vivaldi working again.
At this point, do you know how to fix the old session or at least recover the tabs/workspaces used in that one? (nothing fancy, any solution is well accepted)?
There are several directories in the old ".config/vivaldi/Default" and I'm not sure where to check, a directory inside that is called "sessions" and there is a bunch of binary file, are they a sort of DB? Is it possible to extract the tab's URL?
Thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@gigidag
Hi, iirc you can edit the .bin files but some users edit sessions.json file to activate the older one of the files like:
Session_13372418400271797
They changed the ID number to open an backup session file in a new profile.
The newer file is possible corrupt.
I gave up after some testing but I am also very impatient.
You need a Json editor, I use JSONEdit on Windows and Jeany on Linux.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
At the end I was able to retrieve the old urls using a different method. I follow the procedure in this topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/21315/restore-last-session
(it's a python2 script to restore values from session and tabs and saved in two .log files).
Two considerations:
- The urls retrieved (in the session and in the tab file) are a lot of more (A LOT OF MORE!) than the tabs currently open in the lost session, maybe some of them are from the history, I don't know.
- The two .log files are different in format but the urls appear to be similar, maybe a lot of them are duplicated.
Extract urls manually can be daunting but thanks god the structure is easy to scan and I can easily write a sed script to extract that urls and remove duplicated.
Overall I'm pretty happy and confident I can retrieve my lost urls
Thanks, again