The only reason preventing me from using Vivaldi as the default browser over Brave is because the buttons for Minimize, Maximize and Close are not aligning properly.

I have Linux Mint 22 XFCE and even when I had Cinnamon, there was the same problem.

When I move my mouse pointer to the topmost of the screen, the last pixel row before the screen ends, I can hover over the Vivaldi menu and it reacts, over the tabs in Vivaldi and it reacts, but if I hover over the Minimize, Maximize and Close buttons, it doesn't react. I have to move the mouse pointer one pixel row below.

This is all happening while Vivaldi is maximized, but the window control buttons behave as if Vivaldi is not maximized.

This is a huge problem because when trying to close the browser, what happens instead is the mouse pointer grabs the title bar and drags the window instead.

Before, when I still used Windows, this was not a problem.

I reported this months ago while I still used Linux Mint 21 Cinnamon, I was advised to write a ticket to customer support. I did it, after a few days, I received an e-mail that the developers have read my ticket and will take action upon the issue. This was around May 2024, now it's October 2024 and nothing has changed.

I want to use Vivaldi as my main browser on Linux, but due to this issue, I am unable to. The issue, in itself is rather trivial, yet quite ridiculous, even more so due to the fact that Vivaldi exists already for so many years and it's baffling to me how this is still an issue.

I still have Vivaldi installed, but I just don't use it. Every time I get an update, I check if the issue has been resolved, yet for the past 5 months it hasn't.

Thank you.