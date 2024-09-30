The idea is to allow the user to accept any cookie, knowing the cookies will be severely limited, and the tracking will be interrupted.

In settings, add an option to avoid long-term cookie storage, maybe "Volatile cookies by default". This option would result in cookies cleanup when the last tab of a website is closed, every 24 hours or when the browser is closed.

In order not to interfere with logins and legitimate sessions, Vivaldi would keep an allow list of legitimate domains (or hostnames, think of mail.google.com).

Upon a login button being clicked (same callback as "save password"), the "add to allow list" would be proposed similarly to the "save password".