When I go to chase.com in my vivaldi browser on linux, I get a message that I need to update my browser. If I try and login and proceed, it takes me to a page that shows me the supported browsers and won't let me go any further.

I then have to open Chrome and go to the website on that browser. I tried using a user agent extension on Vivaldi to try and tell the webite it is Chrome, but that doesn't work.

Here's my version info:

Vivaldi 6.1.3035.75 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision bc65cf729cf8b7d91ca08f530490c0a5b4519ae0 OS Linux JavaScript V8 11.4.183.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Anyone have any ideas around it?