Chase.com says vivaldi linux browser is not supported.
-
When I go to chase.com in my vivaldi browser on linux, I get a message that I need to update my browser. If I try and login and proceed, it takes me to a page that shows me the supported browsers and won't let me go any further.
I then have to open Chrome and go to the website on that browser. I tried using a user agent extension on Vivaldi to try and tell the webite it is Chrome, but that doesn't work.
Here's my version info:
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.75 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision bc65cf729cf8b7d91ca08f530490c0a5b4519ae0 OS Linux JavaScript V8 11.4.183.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Anyone have any ideas around it?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@brucehvn The page detects Vivaldi as Chrome, because Vivaldi has a Chrome useragent string by default. Vivaldi uses Chromium’s stable channel releases, which only receive security updates for six weeks and nothing else. This means the longer we are into this life cycle, the more out of date the browser appears to websites. Some misbehaving websites complain about this, because they have no idea what they are doing. You stumbled upon one of them. You can fool the website nevertheless by spoofing the user agent and using a higher Chrome version by adjusting the string in
vivaldi://settings/network/.
Edit: I just noticed you are on Vivaldi 6.1 with Chrome 114. The current stable release is Vivaldi 6.9 with Chrome 128. Update the browser and the page will work.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
6.1!?
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Are you installing system updates? What version of Ubuntu are you on? Are there any errors when you fetch updates?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@brucehvn You do not have in your Linux automatic updates? You do not see a notification for Linux apps to update? You forgot updates since many months?
Looks like you run a less safe Linux.