@DoctorG I'll be happy to answer all your questions

Vivaldi version - 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows version - 23H2

No proxy or VPN used

No extra DNS used (using IPv4 DNS servers though that's unencrpyted 192.168.1.1)

only windows security is there on the device no other antivirus

Internet connection Wifi only

I think there are no filters applied or any sort of parental control or blocklist made

Yes have restarted many times but results seem the same

It used to happen very often but now it's condition seems a bit worse i'll show you with a picture image url)

Also honestly I am not that tech savy but I can do stuff if you would direct me. Also I'm sorry I think I should I have mentioned this earlier but this error of syncing happens also in my phone version of vivaldi (android 14)