Vivaldi user for about 4 to 5 year but recently been using it in windows 11. Anytime and everytime the sync connects initially but eventually it shows Upload: Network error. I tried everything to make it go away but doesn't seem to change, even reinstalled the whole browser. Could someone please help me sort out this issue.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Atheendra Questions over questions.
Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows version?
Use of a proxy or VPN?
Use of Extra DNS (Provider, OS network)?
Use of Secure DNS (Provider, OS network or Vivaldi setting)?
Use of Security Solution (Antivirus, Internet Security)?
Connect to internet by DSL/Cable/Wifi/Mobile?
Router IP filter (parentcal contol, blocklist, provider blocklist)?
Tried restarting router to get new IP?
How often does such Sync issue happen?
@DoctorG I'll be happy to answer all your questions
Vivaldi version - 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows version - 23H2
No proxy or VPN used
No extra DNS used (using IPv4 DNS servers though that's unencrpyted 192.168.1.1)
only windows security is there on the device no other antivirus
Internet connection Wifi only
I think there are no filters applied or any sort of parental control or blocklist made
Yes have restarted many times but results seem the same
It used to happen very often but now it's condition seems a bit worse i'll show you with a picture image url)
Also honestly I am not that tech savy but I can do stuff if you would direct me. Also I'm sorry I think I should I have mentioned this earlier but this error of syncing happens also in my phone version of vivaldi (android 14)
- Can you reach https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync ?
Should give a "Not found" page.
- Any issues shown? – see internal Sync page
vivaldi://sync-internals
@Atheendra Try to
- Reset your network, repair Windows network settings
- Reset Windows firewall to Default
Do you know how?