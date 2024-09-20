Streaming Audio Prevents Screenlock
-
FormulaFourteen
Hi all,
I'm not sure if this is a bug or a feature.
I'm using Vivaldi on Linux Mint (system info below).
When streaming audio from the Tidal web player through Vivaldi, my screen never blanks despite me being inactive. When I stream Tidal through Firefox, the screen does blank. To me this is the expected behaviour --- turn the laptop screen off when not using it.
I did a search but couldn't find any information on this, and I couldn't see any related vivaldi settings. The one thing I did find was this feature request which looks like it might be related:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91745/do-not-prevent-turning-of-the-screen-when-a-video-is-playing-in-a-minimized-vivaldi-window
Reading the feature request makes me think this Vivaldi behaviour is intended --- it looks like the screensaver is disabled in Windows too when vivaldi is streaming.
Any ideas on a solution?
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 4150ad479ba8292a5c1caa04db299140f764cfc0 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.8.374.33 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
I have audio streaming services added as Web Panels and occasionally observe the same, the audio stream plays, I minimize Vivaldi, but the video display remains on and doesn't go into power-saving mode. It occurs intermittently here. Using Fedora and (current project name) openSUSE. Bug/feature? Not sure.
Feel free to submit a bug report (link above) and include as much information as possible. If you do, please post the bug report number in this thread. Thank you for helping make Vivaldi better.