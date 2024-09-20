Hi all,

I'm not sure if this is a bug or a feature.

I'm using Vivaldi on Linux Mint (system info below).

When streaming audio from the Tidal web player through Vivaldi, my screen never blanks despite me being inactive. When I stream Tidal through Firefox, the screen does blank. To me this is the expected behaviour --- turn the laptop screen off when not using it.

I did a search but couldn't find any information on this, and I couldn't see any related vivaldi settings. The one thing I did find was this feature request which looks like it might be related:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91745/do-not-prevent-turning-of-the-screen-when-a-video-is-playing-in-a-minimized-vivaldi-window

Reading the feature request makes me think this Vivaldi behaviour is intended --- it looks like the screensaver is disabled in Windows too when vivaldi is streaming.

Any ideas on a solution?