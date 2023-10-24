If there's a video is playing in a minimized Vivaldi window, then Windows "Turn off my screen after x min" is disabled.

It would be better if the turning off the screen would be prevented only when a video is playing on a visible window or a tab. This is how, for example, Opera works.

If the video is not visible, then let the system turn off the screen. (But prevent sleeping).

The reason for this is that sometimes I like to play music or podcast, but doesn't want to fill my room with the lights from the monitors. For now, I have to use other browsers for that.

More I use Vivaldi more I like it, so it feels bad to leave it, only for occasional videos