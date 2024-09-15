Speed Dial Orders
We have a major problem with speed dial orders. When switching to another tab, the order skips back to the top, which is very uncomfortable with bigger orders.
Opera 12 was and is working fine so far.
6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Windows 10 Version 21H2
JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19
(I have disabled V8)
That phenomenon was in place from the start (2021)
But now the orders have 50 links and even more inside.
It just would be cool, if the order-tab wont change the screen-link-position (back to top) when coming back from another tab, that I was viewing.
Here an alternative:
When exporting bookmarks to Html, it would be comfortable to enclose thumbnails, which may be more intuitive with bigger lists.