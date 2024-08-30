@mdpalow said in Crash on Settings Search:

When I click on SETTINGS and type even one letter into the search bar to find a setting, the Vivaldi browser crashes.

Hello,

Here are some steps you can try to troubleshoot and potentially resolve the problem with Vivaldi:

Update Vivaldi: Ensure you're using the latest version of Vivaldi. Sometimes bugs are fixed in newer releases.

Clear Cache and Cookies: Corrupted cache or cookies might cause crashes. Go to Vivaldi Menu > Tools > Clear browsing data and clear cache and cookies.

Disable Extensions: Sometimes extensions can interfere with browser functionality. Disable all extensions and see if the problem persists. If the issue is resolved, re-enable extensions one by one to identify the problematic one.

Check for Conflicts: Ensure that other software or settings on your computer aren’t causing conflicts with Vivaldi. This includes antivirus software, firewall settings, or other security tools.

Reset Vivaldi Settings: Resetting to default settings might resolve the issue. Go to Settings > General > Reset Settings.

Reinstall Vivaldi: If none of the above solutions work, try uninstalling and then reinstalling Vivaldi. Make sure to back up any important data or settings before doing this.