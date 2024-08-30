Crash on Settings Search
-
Fedora 40
When I click on SETTINGS and type even one letter into the search bar to find a setting, the Vivaldi browser crashes.
Amazing browser! Love the customizations. Switching from FireFox.
-
Riume Supporters Patron Translator
@mdpalow said in Crash on Settings Search:
When I click on SETTINGS and type even one letter into the search bar to find a setting, the Vivaldi browser crashes.
Hello,
Here are some steps you can try to troubleshoot and potentially resolve the problem with Vivaldi:
Update Vivaldi: Ensure you're using the latest version of Vivaldi. Sometimes bugs are fixed in newer releases.
Clear Cache and Cookies: Corrupted cache or cookies might cause crashes. Go to Vivaldi Menu > Tools > Clear browsing data and clear cache and cookies.
Disable Extensions: Sometimes extensions can interfere with browser functionality. Disable all extensions and see if the problem persists. If the issue is resolved, re-enable extensions one by one to identify the problematic one.
Check for Conflicts: Ensure that other software or settings on your computer aren’t causing conflicts with Vivaldi. This includes antivirus software, firewall settings, or other security tools.
Reset Vivaldi Settings: Resetting to default settings might resolve the issue. Go to Settings > General > Reset Settings.
Reinstall Vivaldi: If none of the above solutions work, try uninstalling and then reinstalling Vivaldi. Make sure to back up any important data or settings before doing this.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps